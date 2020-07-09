Hewitson could star with Captain Fontane

Champion jockey Lyle Hewitson is the partner of Captain Fontane, a full brother to star mare Snowdance.

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(3) PANNA COTTA and (5) ANOTHER LOVE came in for strong betting support in their debut runs which were decent. Another Love has the pace to get in the action and kick on. But Panna Cotta may prefer this longer straight and has the better draw.

Highveld raider (10) SHEZAGLO is improving nicely for a stable in hot form. But she will need to overcome a wide draw and Scottsville is not the easiest first time.

(8) KAVIAN'S CARA, (7) ELUSIVE CURRENT, (9) DESTINY and (13) SCENTED MISTRESS could make the required improvement this trip.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

There could be some top individuals making their debuts here, so take the betting moves seriously.

(5) CAPTAIN FONTANE is a full brother to star mare Snowdance and he is ridden by multiple champion rider Lyle Hewitson.

(3) HAIL COLUMBIA may attract support as he is an Irish-bred bringing in very interesting blood to the race.

(7) TRACKER JACKER is by Global View, who is making a big impression fast.

And there are raced runners with claims, including (11) NIKHILS INN, (9) SUGAR AND SPICE and (1) CHIEF OFFICER.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) AQUAE SULIS ran a much-improved race with blinkers and could go on to score especially as she has a 2.5kg claim.

(11) LEADING LYRIC was just behind her and is proving consistent.

(12) GOOD GIRL has secured a draw that may enhance her chances.

(7) HARPER'S DREAM is also worth a look. She has the pedigree to be quick.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(14) DRUNKEN SAILOR has a bit of class on his day. He is a lot better than his last run, which he looks to have needed a bit more than the others in his last race. He should enjoy this race and could be a value proposition.

(9) TRIP TO AFRICA is lightly raced and has been learning his trade. The straight sprint at Scottsville may be ideal now that he has matured. He could be a big danger.

The filly (16) MARSANNE is also talented on her day but gives herself a lot to do after jumping badly.

(3) CELEBRATION ROCK is capable but needs to show.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(1) BLACK FOX is as honest as they come. He dropped in trip last start but still produced a good finish, albeit too late. It's hard to know if this trip is ideal but he has lots in his favour and is still maturing.

(7) SPECIAL BLEND is in top form and could follow up, but gives away weight to most of his rivals.

(9) OUR COYS could pull this off at best, but he needs to jump well.

(2) DINETTO was just behind Our Coys and is another three-year-old that should improve. He could just confirm is he stays the trip.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

The great stayer (4) IT'S MY TURN returns to go the same route he did in 2018, when beating all before him. His comeback showings have been good and could be dangerous again.

But fellow Dynasty gelding (5) EYES WIDE OPEN is a top horse in his own right. He could also be looking for stamina races now.

Interestingly, Anton Marcus who had ridden (4) IT'S MY TURN to his marathon wins, takes the ride on (5) EYES WIDE OPEN.

(2) MARCHINGONTOGETHER was a convincing Lonsdale winner.

(6) DUKE OF SPIN could enjoy this small field.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

Strong renewal of the Track And Ball Oaks. (5) CHITENGO could confirm status as one of the best staying fillies around. She can't be faulted on her last two 2,400m runs but will need to take to the track. S.A. Oaks runner-up and third place-getter (1) POMANDER and (11) BALLET SHOES renew rivalry after both showed class in that final leg of the Triple Tiara.

(11) BALLET SHOES could be the one with more scope but Pomander has the better of the draw.

(7) KELPIE is highest rated on ability but tries the trip.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(6) THE BAYOU is coming to hand again. If this run doesn't come too soon after his first run after the enforced break, he can get back into the winners enclosure. But it has been a while since his previous win and this is a wide-open feature.

(10) MOUNT ANDERSON has been hurried along on the Polytrack and has done well. He could prefer the style of racing on turf, having matured and his run to Padre Pio sticks out.

(7) NEWS STREAM is holding form well and would be deserving a chance.

(1) HEXATONIC and (12) ONTOPOFTHEWORLD must get a mention.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(10) ROYAL EXHIBIT put in a stunning performance in his second start. He was a fast-finishing third in a feature from a wide draw. He should keep improving but has a wide draw to negotiate back at Scottsville.

The filly (13) LADY OF LUTETIA was also eye-catching in her last start. She has been costly to follow but could now reward connections if overcoming her even wider draw.

(3) LORD OF THE MANOR could take full advantage from a good draw. He was not disgraced in his last start.

(11) RED HOT NIGHT is holding form again.