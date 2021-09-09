Hidden Promise can deliver

Hidden Promise (partly obscured with jockey in orange) finishing a close third to Hosayliao and Resurgence (No. 11) last time out on Aug 29. He has improved to have a say on Saturday.

You won't find it in any punters' manual, that you will be dicing with danger when betting on Class 5 races.

But many swear by it - and they have done pretty well at the game.

That said, they too might want to give two of the five Class 5 races on Saturday's card some thought.

There's Hidden Promise in Race 1 and Rich Fortune in the following event. Both looked rather sharp in their winding-up work for the weekend.

Steered along by Rizuan Shafiq, Hidden Promise ran 600m in 36.9sec, while Rich Fortune covered the trip in 38.1sec.

Of the two, pay special attention to Hidden Promise. He's getting long in the tooth but he still has that zest for racing.

He was a winner over the mile in July and trainer Mark Walker has kept him ticking over nicely.

Last time out on Aug 29, he ran third - beaten less than a length by Hosayliao and Resurgence. He can land a few blows on Saturday.

Same too, Rich Fortune. From Leslie Khoo's yard, he ran a big race a fortnight ago when fourth to Huntsman.

An "elder" on the racetrack, he will be having his 89th start. Give him some respect.