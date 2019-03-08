High Five for Martin Harley

Jockey Martin Harley broke his Hong Kong duck at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, with an accomplished ride on the Tony Millard-trained longshot High Five.

"It's a big relief, for sure - it's definitely not easy here," said the Irishman, after driving the 87-1 chance to a short-head success in the Class 3 Fenwick Handicap over 1,200m over the fast-finishing Alcari.

Harley had endured a sparse run of outs since arriving in town at the beginning of last month.

On Hong Kong's hard-nosed circuit, securing race rides is difficult enough, and the new arrival from Britain managed only 14 before Wednesday, a third-place being his best.

A two-meeting suspension hadn't helped his cause either. But Harley had caught the eye of the in-form Millard, and, as good as his word, the South African handler gave the jockey his chance.

"I've been annoying Mr Millard a little bit for a winner because I've seen that he's well able to train them. He said he'd give me a winner and fair play to him - thankfully, my first one is for him and hopefully he supports me going forward," said Harley.

Despite the limited opportunities and back-door finishes, Harley feels he has learnt plenty so far.

"The first few rides have been a good learning curve. It's not like English racing, you can't stay jollied up to the furlong (200m) pole and then expect them to go - you have to keep the rhythm up here.

"High Five is the best horse I've ridden by far since I came here and he proved it by winning. He was an 80-1 shot, or whatever, but he's been in Class 1 company before and ran well, so it wasn't a big shock to me."

And, with a win on the board, he is keen to kick on and put his lean first month behind him.