High Moon deserves winning break

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Difficult race to assess. The first-timers are reported not to be at peak fitness but still must be respected. Watch especially (2) DOCKOFTHEBAY. He probably looks better than stable companion (4) KUUMA and should go close.

(6) WARRIOR CAPTAIN and (7) ON CUE are sure to improve on their decent debuts.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(9) SOUTHERN CAPE did well on debut and should have come on heaps.

(2) DILNAWAAS and stablemate (4) GIN AND TONIC, as well as a fancied first-timer, (10) TWICE THE TRIP, could get into the mix.

(1) ARCTIC SKYLINE finished close in both starts. She should be experienced enough to run a big race.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) HAVE A GO JO showed a form return and could go in again.

Stable companion (2) NAMAQUALAND is holding form and should not be far behind. However, stable jockey Lyle Hewitson is hopping off in favour of Have A Go Jo.

(4) LADY AMHERST disappointed last time, after making breathing noises. But she could get into the action.

(1) PUERTO MANZANO got up to dead-heat on debut and the extra distance should suit.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) ADDERBURY LAKE made an eye-catching course-and-distance debut, despite having been all at sea in the early stages. With improvement, he should play a leading role.

The same can be said of (7) CELTIC NIGHTand (9) ROSE PRINCESS, who both finished third over the track and trip in their respective debuts.

(1) DUCHESS OF SUSSEX disappointed over this trip two starts back but needs only to reproduce her good side to contest the top spots.

(6) BOLDLY GO and (10) SNOW DRAGON are capable of making their presence felt, too.

(3) FLASHLIGHT is another who could get into the picture.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(6) CHARIOT MASTER is ready to give a good account of himself.

(2) SMUTS should not be far behind. The extra distance will be to his liking.

(7) GOVERNORS GLORY drifted in the betting when not disgraced on debut and should have come on.

(3) MISTER BLUE SKY was just over a length ahead of (5) JUST PHENOMENAL, who is sporting blinkers now. Both could get into the frame.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) HIGH MOON deserves a winning break, after three consecutive seconds, including once over this trip. From a good draw, he should play a leading role.

(2) KING SALADIN bounced back to form in his first start after being gelded. He should make further progress to pose a threat.

Stablemates (1) A GOOD YEAR and (14) VAN GOGH have drawn wide but, with improvement likely, they are capable of staking a claim.

(3) HEARTBREAK HOTEL is better than his last start suggests. He could get into the picture on his earlier form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) ARYAAM was in the money in all her three races. She can have her consistency rewarded.

(11) IN LIMBOshowed inexperience round the turn last time but will improve.

(6) MAUBY got going late last time but could get into the mix again.

(5) MIRREN is maturing and should do better if racing handier.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(2) WHATSINADREAM ran on from a long way back after jumping from a wide draw when second over 1,600m last time. On that evidence, she should have more to offer stepping up to this distance from a wide draw. Will be hard to beat.

(1) THE SUMMONS has been runner-up in her last two starts over further trips, including against male rivals. She is likely to pose a threat.

(5) HELEN'S BLUSH is holding form and should get closer.

(7) SONG, (8) HALLOWEEN and (9) MIDNIGHT TRYST are all likely improvers who could earn some minor money.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(3) CALL ME MASTER and (1) KINGSLEY'S HEART are having their peak runs. Both have ability and must be in with serious chances.

(7) INVINCIBLE WARRIOR was a game debut winner and should relish the extra trip.

Stablemate (8) TRATTORIA won her maiden easily over this trip and could improve further.

(5) AUGUST RAIN needed his first run as a gelding.

(2) PUSH OFF is not out of it.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

Unbeaten (3) KOMMETDIEDING confirmed the promise of his debut win by accounting for a quality field over 1,200m in his next start. He is open to any amount of improvement stepping up in trip for the first time and is best followed until beaten.

(5) LIBERTY HALL is likely to pose a threat. He has found form and consistency off higher marks and should go well again.

(4) ARCTIC DRIFT and (1) CAPTAIN FLINDERS have winning chances.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(4) FIRE FLOWER beat (1) FRANKLIN easily but fluffed her lines subsequently, whereas Franklin won after that.

(2) SULTANAH was slightly disappointing last time but could resume winning ways over a longer trip.

(6) NABEELA is running well and comes into the picture on recent collateral form.

(8) CURVATION is rarely far off and could come into the reckoning again.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(2) THE SECOND WAVE was returning from a break when winning over 1,400m last time. It was at the expense of Legitimate, who had previously beaten subsequent winners (9) ROSTROPOVICH and (3) JUAN CARLOS. He will be fitter, so should have more to offer stepping up in trip.

(4) SALVATOR MUNDI improved in his first start after being gelded to shed his maiden tag over a shorter trip. He is another likely to play a leading role over 1,600m.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(5) WAY OF THE WORLD and (4) CORDILLERA renew rivalry. Way Of The World beat Cordillera by 1¾ lengths last time, but has 2kg more to shoulder. Way Of The World, however, looked to have a lot in reserve and could repeat that performance.

(2) KAYLA'S CHAMP is holding form but could battle to give her rivals weight.

(7) DIORAMA and stable companion (8) FLAMING DUCHESS could make it into the quartet.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(1) BRAVE NEW WORLD built on the promise of her debut second by easily accounting for her maiden rivals over this track and trip.

Fellow last-start maiden winner (3) ARC LAMP won at the first attempt over the course and distance. Both have bright futures and are open to improvement, so should have a role to play if making the progress expected of them.

(2) GAYLEACTIC STAR and (4) GLACIER GOLD are bright prospects in their own right. They are closely matched on recent form and are likely to keep their lesser-exposed rivals honest.

(5) MISS MILLSTREAM and (6) WINDSOR BEATwere not far off that pair in a recent meeting and could make their presence felt on these terms.