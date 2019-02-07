HK New Year Cup

When you saddle almost a hundred winners in your first season and a half, including two at the Longines Hong Kong International Races and three of the first four in the Hong Kong Classic Mile, then you have to be more than just lucky.

And, with that in mind, it seems highly appropriate that Hong Kong's brightest new training star Frankie Lor is aiming Morethanlucky for the feature event at today's Chinese New Year Race day at Sha Tin.

Lor started the Year of the Dog with a breakthrough first Class 1 success when veteran Dundonnell landed the Chinese New Year Cup in front of a big holiday crowd 12 months ago and bids to mark the Year of the Pig by landing the same contest with a horse who has showcased his ability to turn base metal into gold more than any other.

Morethanlucky was rated just 53 after seven unplaced efforts for Benno Yung when he joined Lor in the summer of 2017.

Five wins later, he lines up from a mark of 103 against just five rivals as one of the prime contenders for a race won in the past by Hong Kong luminaries like Super Kid, Good Ba Ba and Glorious Days.

"Some horses don't acclimatise to Hong Kong in their first season so I was lucky to get him from Benno," Lor said.

"I was surprised to see such a small field but Morethanlucky is still in good form. I think he's got a good chance with the same jockey as last time so let's hope we can win another Cup race."

The jockey Lor refers to is Alexis Badel, who rode Morethanlucky for the first time when second in a G3 contest at Sha Tin on Jan 1.

Morethanlucky recorded a career-best effort that day, battling on willingly to chase home high-class Conte, and Badel was delighted with the way he applied himself both there and during a smooth recent trial.

"He carried a light weight for his last run, which was a big advantage, but he gave me a very good turn of foot against a very strong rival in Conte," Badel said.

"This time he has a much bigger weight but it seems he is still in great shape and Frankie has done such a good job with him.