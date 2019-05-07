Ho Ho Khan eyes December feature

Ho Ho Khan advertised his potential for top-grade races next season with a fine victory in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap over 2,400m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Trainer David Hall suggested his charge would not press on to the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup over 2,400m at the end of this month, with the Longines Hong Kong International Races in December a probable long-range target for the improving four-year-old.

"I didn't discuss (the Champions & Chater Cup) with the owners but my intention would be to put him away now and, hopefully, he can mature a bit more and we might have a horse for December," the handler said.

"There's still a lot of water to go under the bridge before that happens and we'll see with his prep runs in October how he's going and make a decision on what his future is.

"But he certainly looks like he's good enough to be there and warrant a solid prep for December."

Hall won the Queen Mother Memorial Cup previously with Bubble Chic in 2014 and this latest success was his first Group race win since Bundle Of Joy took the same year's Group 3 National Day Cup.

Jockey Vincent Ho was aboard Bundle Of Joy that day 41/2 years ago and was also on the 2.8 favourite Ho Ho Khan in Sunday's nine-runner feature.