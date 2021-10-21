Hold Atlantean in reserve

Atlantean (Mark Ewe astride) after one of his five wins.

On a quiet morning with little action on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning, two lesser lights provided clockers and scribes with something to scribble about.

They were Atlantean and Super Extreme.

Both were from trainer Alwin Tan's yard and both have assignments on Saturday.

However, Atlantean - who has been running into a rich vein of form recently - is one of the reserves in Race 5.

He was all "go" when running 600m in 38.6sec. Saifudin Ismail was astride.

A reliable sort who is in his comfort zone in Class 5, Atlantean won his last race six starts back in May.

If he does get a place in the starting gates, track and trip will suit.

As for Super Extreme, he had Mohd Zaki in the saddle when clocking 40.2sec for the 600m which he did at a leisurely pace.

Little is known of the three-year-old who arrived unraced in January this year.

He has since had two starts where he finished down the course. However, he seems to have picked up some improvement. His last trial - on Oct 12 - was promising.

On the day, he was never going to catch the winner, High Water. But he plugged on well to take second in 62.02sec.

He might need a few more runs before he comes right but, come Race 2 on Saturday, he could be worth tossing into those quartet bets.