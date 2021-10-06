Holy Eleanor set for her big day

Holy Eleanor (partly obscured) finishing second - her third time in four starts - to Master Player on Aug 1. She can break the duck on Saturday.

C'mon, give the gal a break. Thrice before, in four outings, she has had to play bridesmaid.

Surely it's time she gets to walk down the aisle in all her finery?

I'm talking about Holy Eleanor. She's got a job to do on Saturday and, in preparation for that assignment, she was on the training track yesterday morning.

And she worked in earnest, clocking 39.3sec for 600m.

It wasn't the quickest of times, but it surely would have topped her up for her big day.

Trained by Stephen Gray who, just last Saturday, put together a double, Holy Eleanor could continue the good work for the affable horseman.

Forget her last run, when she finished fifth to Golden Sprint. It wasn't her day. But her three other runs had her finishing no further than a length behind the winner.

Surely, she deserves her day in the sun.

One who knows what it is like to win a race is Mega Gold.

He scored in his second outing, which was way back in February last year. However, his subsequent outings have produced only two fourths.

In fairness, he hasn't been struggling and his work on the training track - where he clocked 38.4sec - was flawless and fluent.

From Tim Fitzsimmons' yard, Mega Gold was putting in his best work when third to Leatherhead in his last start.

And a run before that, he was a smack-up fourth in that race won by Universal Empire.

He goes over the Polytrack 1,700m in a Class 4 event on Saturday.

It's his first attempt over the trip, but it should suit his come-from-behind style of racing.

Coming from a bang-in-form yard, he deserves plenty of consideration when you're planning your betting moves for the weekend.

While you are at it, give some thought to Magnifique.

Like Mega Gold, he also stretched out well in his workout, covering 600m in 39.4sec.

Trained by Jason Lim, he began paying for his keep in his 10th attempt in early August.

That day, over the sharp 1,100m race, he covered more ground than the rest but still managed to beat Yes One Ball in a fighting finish.

He goes over 1,100m in a Class 4 Division 2 sprint. He's got plenty more in the tank and track and trip suits.