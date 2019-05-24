Hong Kong pair get media attention

Singapore Sling cantering on the Polytrack under track rider Cheung Hiu Ming at Kranji yesterday morning in preparation for tomorrow's $1.5 million Kranji Mile.

With the solid work for tomorrow's Kranji Mile done, there was no fast action on the Kranji track yesterday morning.

There was, however, some buzz at dawn - the excitement of a different kind.

Seen was the railside presence of the international media and photographers, mostly from Hong Kong, after its Wednesday night's Happy Valley meeting was concluded.

The party of 10-odd journalists didn't take their eyes off the Hong Kong duo of Singapore Sling and Southern Legend.

They walked down the grass chute at the 1,600m pole - the very starting point to the Kranji Mile - all the way through their Polytrack spin.

After Singapore Sling ever so slightly upped the ante to even time at the end of his workout - that was the quickest he was meant to go all week - trainer Tony Millard's wife, Beverly, was immediately surrounded by the press avid to get the latest morsels of updates on the likely favourite.

Singapore Sling stepped out at 5.23am under track rider Cheung Hiu Ming to head straight to Track 2 for a canter before quickening off the last 400m in 28 seconds.

"He had a bit of a stretch this morning. We did the same with Horse Of Fortune last year," said Beverly.

"Back home, that's what we normally do two days before a race. When you travel, you don't need to do too much.

"I also like to take his saddle off after his work as it gives him a chance to take a look around, take some time out.

"They relax quicker that way. He wasn't blowing at all on the way back.

"We checked his blood count yesterday and it was good. We'll check him again later.

"He will just have another routine canter on the same track tomorrow and that will be it."

Hong Kong's Southern Legend, winner of the inaugural Kranji Mile last year, was taken out by trainer Caspar Fownes' track rider Edward Leung earlier at 5am on the dot.

He warmed up on Track 4, cantered two laps on Track 2 before walking back on Track 4 to warm down.

"The horse is improving every day. I'm very happy with his action," said Leung.

"He's a very happy horse, he's eating and drinking well. I think he really likes Singapore. Dubai facilities are great but it was too hot and dusty for him."

At yesterday's post position draw, Southern Legend was lucky again, drawing gate 2 by his owner, Boniface Ho. Last year, he jumped from pole position and led all the way.

Singapore Sling was not as lucky in the draw - getting the widest gate (10).

The pair will meet eight local horses, headed by the Cliff Brown-trained former Horse of the Year Debt Collector.