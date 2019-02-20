Hong Kong race preview

RACE 1 (1,200M)

4 RAICHU doesn't win out of turn - he's only one from 28 in Hong Kong - but he's a horse who's always dangerous off his current mark. He'll be in the mix somewhere and there's every chance he can break through for a second win.

1 SHOW MISSION is more of a 1,000m specialist, but he has been the bridesmaid three times at this course and distance. Zac Purton sticking strong is a push in itself and he's the main danger.

5 NASHASHUK has to overcome the outside gate but he deserves respect on his current rating. Couple him with Raichu and Show Mission for a trifecta bet.

6 PERFECT CHOICE steps out for Richard Gibson for the first time and cannot be overlooked.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

2 FORTUNE PATROL has run well enough in two of his four starts since getting down to Class 5. He should enjoy every chance from gate five and he is a contender in an open race.

1 THE JOY OF GIVING has won his last two starts with Joao Moreira in the saddle. Victor Wong does take seven pounds off, which aids his cause, but he's also not the most straightforward ride. Still, given his current form, has to be considered.

3 DOCTORS DELIGHT steps up to this trip for the first time. It should suit and, even from gate 11, he's in the mix.

7 COME ON WONGCHOY is next best and can be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

8 ABSOLUCOOL comes to Happy Valley for the first time while also stepping back to 1,200m. He has had plenty of issues, but there's talent there and this race looks suitable for him. He's worth a play. At his best, he should win this.

3 GOOD COMPANION had things against him last start, but if he can bounce out somewhere towards the lead from gate seven, he can control this race and finish on top of the other more highly fancied opponents.

10 DIAMOND LEGEND will be at the other end of proceedings, surely drifting back from his wide gate despite settling second last time out. He will be running on late.

2 ROMAN ODYSSEY can return to form with even luck. He's definitely one for the adventurous punter.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 CHAMPION'S WAY was an impressive winner on debut at this course and distance, despite only getting a late call-up to the race. He should enjoy every chance just behind the speed once again and he is the one to beat.

5 LITTLE WISE MAN is on debut for Frankie Lor. He has caught the eye in his trials and a forward showing can be expected on debut. Couple him with Champion's Way for a wager on the forecast tote.

9 GOUTEN OF GARO remains winless after 16 starts but he is showing signs that he can break through soon enough. He gets blinkers on, too.

2 KHAKI gets into a better draw with Victor Wong taking weight off. He can finish around the mark. Can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 JOYFUL UNION steps out for the first time in Hong Kong. He has plenty of natural talent as he showed in New Zealand pre-import and he has trialled well too. In the form hs is in right now, he must be considered a leading contender.

11 DOUBLE VALENTINE has drawn awkwardly and will have to get a long way out of his ground from gate 11. However, he should be finishing off strongly and he's not without a chance in this company.

9 MIDNIGHT RATTLER disappointed last start after winning down in Class 4 two starts back. Maybe this grade is beyond him now, but he deserves another chance with a better draw.

3 SHINING GEM steps up to 1,200m for the first time in Hong Kong. Based on his last-start third, he bears close watching. Keep an eye on how the betting goes.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

10 NABOO STAR's last two starts have been very good and the step up to the extended mile should suit him now. He's going to win sooner rather than later and it looks very possible that it will come. Can be betted on with confidence.

3 MERRYGOWIN has improved at his last two starts, including last time out when he returned to Class 4. He's yet to miss the top four down in this grade and he's right in the mix.

12 GENERAL DINO mixes his form and, with the wide gate, he will need a race run to suit. That said, he may get that and, if so, he can steam home late.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

2 LITTLE BIRD finished near the rear in a bunched finish last time out, having had to work too hard early. Zac Purton has elected to take the ride, having scored a big win on the five-year-old in June, and if he can get into a nice rhythm near the speed, he's capable of racing right away.

4 HAPPY VICTORY is also likely to be in a forward spot. He's run well twice over the straight 1,000m and, even with an awkward draw at his first time around a bend, he's a definite player.

8 CALIFORNIA GUNGHO might need the drop in grade but he's capable if he gets even luck. Looks like one of the roughies with a shout in the line-up.

10 NOBLE DELIGHT should be around the mark again and could be included in those exotic bets.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 PENANG HALL was sent out at 107/1 last time out, but found the line nicely to grab third. He's been running well since returning and he won't have to do any work in the run. He will be running on strongly and it wouldn't surprise to see him win this.

9 ARCADA has started to find form at his last two outings. The former Irish galloper should be in the winners' circle before too long and he deserves respect.

3 HAR HAR HEART rarely runs a bad race and he should be somewhere in the mix again, even with a bad draw.

11 ALL YOU KNOW takes his first crack at Class 3 but deserves respect based on his consistency this term.