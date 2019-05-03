Hong Kong's Citron Spirit joins Kranji Mile quest
Asia's racing powerhouse Hong Kong has added another entry for the $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile on May 25, bringing their total number of entries up to five .
Trainer Ricky Yiu's Citron Spirit will join last year's winner of the Kranji Mile, Southern Legend, Rise High (both trained by Caspar Fownes), the Tony Millard-trained Singapore Sling and the Benno Yung-trained Pingwu Spark.
Citron Spirit is a seven-year-old Irish-bred , who boasted one Group 3 win in the Baden-Badener Zukunftsrennen over 1,400m in Germany and two wins (1,200m and 1,400m) in France, before pursuing his racing career in Hong Kong where he notched up another six wins - five at Sha Tin between 1,400m and 1,600m and one at Happy Valley over 1,800m from 33 starts.
