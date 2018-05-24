Hooga Net looks good to go

Jockey Nooresh Juglall landed the trifecta at the trials on Tuesday morning, winning three from three - while never giving his rivals a look-in.

He scored on Hooga Net in the third, followed it up with victory on Crazy Wins and rounded up the morning by steering home Smooth Operator in the last.

Most impressive of the lot had to be Hooga Net.

Having a 1,000m test - as ordered by the racing stewards - Hooga New won it with such authority that the result was never in doubt.

Clearing the gates like a greyhound after a rabbit, Hooga Net made every post a winning one.

He led by two lengths when the field made the left-hander on the far side.

Plato, a new registration, and Without Prejudice (1,000m test) tried to make a race of it but Hooga Net had flown the coop. When they straightened for the run home, he had put daylight between himself and the chasing pack.

In the saddle, Juglall was getting a sedan-chair ride and, such was his dominance that, with 150m to travel, he sat still and allowed Hooga Net to cruise in by almost four lengths.

Plato was a lonely second while Without Prejudice powered home for third.

Prepared for the races by trainer Leslie Khoo, Hooga Net has always been a reliable sort at the trials.

He finished second in a hit-out in April, followed it up with a solid win earlier this month. But, just when it looked like he would carry that good trial form to the races, he ran like a sack of potatoes in his debut.

In fairness though, there were plenty of excuses and the stewards' report told the story.

Hooga Net jumped away awkwardly, made contact with another runner and commenced to race ungenerously near the 900m mark.

To compound matters, the youngster got his head up and proved difficult to ride.

Anyway, on that showing on Tuesday, Hooga Net seems to have got his act together and I'd say he deserves plenty of attention when he next goes to the races.

As for Crazy Wins, it too was an all-the-way jaunt for Juglall.

Clearing the chute cleanly, he quickly dictated things and was well clear of the pack when they headed for home.

Over the final 150m, Reign gave chase, as did Heartlight, but the two-year-old from trainer Alwin Tan's yard - though shortening strides - was never going to get caught.

Crazy Wins ran the trip in 61.05sec which was a tad faster than Hooga Net's 61.11sec.

As for Juglall's third winner, Smooth Operator, he sat second for most of the trip and hung on to beat the fast-finishing Reach For The Sun (apprentice CC Wong) by a mere nostril.

Another one for Khoo's barn, Smooth Operator clocked 62.35sec for the 1,000m. Like his stablemate Hooga Net, Smooth Operator's day in the sun could come sooner rather than later.