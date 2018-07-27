Hooga Net out for another haul

Nooresh Juglall, rider of Hooga Net. The Mauritian also has a top chance on Song To The Moon in Race 7.

Hooga Net is an improving type and looks set to haul in another victory at Kranji tonight.

The good thing is the Leslie Khoo-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred is more settled now, compared to his initial runs when he raced too keenly.

He raced ungenerously in his debut on May 11 with jockey Craig Grylls astride. From about midfield, he kept playing with his head and going backwards, and eventually beating only one home in the Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m.

He improved by leaps and bounds in his next start on June 8. He travelled a lot better but still shifted in abruptly turning into the straight in a Polytrack 1,200m event. Still, Hooga Net battled on gallantly. He was shouted the winner until Dixieland Rock came from the clouds to edge him out on the line. How unlucky he was.

His trainer then applied the blinkers for his last start and it did the trick. Hooga Net benefited from the gear and led practically all the way to win by a neck.

Despite going over the Poly 1,600m at only his third start, the confident money was on. Hooga Net made his debut at $59 and second-up at $142, but jumped as the $10 favourite last time out in a race for maidens.

From his track displays, Hooga Net seems to have picked up some more. As tonight's Kranji Div D(2) race over 1,400m looks pretty weak, Hooga Net should land a back-to-back success.

Probably only the Alwin Tan-trained Nova Classic stands in his way. Nova Classic is the other in-form runner in the field, having notched two seconds in his last three starts.

Hooga Net's rider, Nooresh Juglall, has another bright prospect in Song To The Moon in Race 7, the Kranji Stakes B event over 2,000m.

The last-start winner is retaining form. Trainer Michael Clements is hoping to get his charge invited to the Keeneland Korea Cup in Seoul on Sept 9.