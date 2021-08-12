Hopefully, it will be tears of joy

Teardrops (jockey in red cap) finishing second first-up to Bionics on May 15. The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained mare is poised to strike in the the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over the Polytrack 1,000m on Sunday.

With the benefit of hindsight, we can now say that Teardrops took on more than she could chew when she attempted the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint on June 27.

It showed in the result of that race. Teardrops was outpaced and, maybe even, outclassed in that 1,200m event won by Tiger Roar.

Well, that's racing. You win some. You lose some.

Then again, her trainer, Tim Fitzsimmons, had every reason to feel optimistic about the mare's chances in the "Sprint".

The Argentinian-bred racer was a two-time winner over the 1,000m back home in South America and she did have two encouraging warm-up runs leading up to the Three-Year-Old Sprint.

She finished second and third on those occasions and it was what gave Fitzsimmons a ray of confidence.

Alas, you need more than hope and a prayer to win big races. Teardrops was caught out.

Hopefully, for the mare, it's all in the past. Now that the tears have dried, she could have her eyes on another prize.

That could come on Sunday, when she takes on a Class 4 Division 1 field in a race over the familiar 1,000m trip.

Sure, it's easier company when compared to the elite she faced on June 27.

But she will have to be gutsy if she is to beat the likes of Hamama, Buuraq and Sky Eye.

But Fitzsimmons is a determined chap and he has freshened up his charge with a barrier trial last Thursday.

In that hit-out, Teardrops was slow to get going but she quickly mustered speed to skip to the front.

Looking fluid in her action on the all-weather, she scooted off in the straight before easing down to a 31/4-length win from Shepherd's Hymn. She clocked 59.46sec for the journey.

Whether she can open her Kranji account this Sunday in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race is still a question mark.

But Fitzsimmons is definitely expecting a much better run than her last.

"There was a lot of speed in her last race and she couldn't get across. Things just didn't pan out for her," said the Australian.

"It was never my intention to push on towards the 1,400m race (Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic). She's a two-time winner over 1,000m on dirt in Argentina.

"I gave her a freshen-up and she trialled well the other day, even if she sat back in the gates and was a little slow out. But I don't think that will be a problem this Sunday.

"Oscar (Chavez) will ride her. She will again wear a shadow roll which she wore in Argentina, as she has quite a high head carriage."

Fitzsimmons said that, like most horses bred in the South American country, they need a certain time to acclimatise but he agreed that she was "adjusting well to the local conditions".

Will that be enough to see her deliver the goods on Sunday? Or will there be more teardrops?

The countdown has begun. May the best speedster win.