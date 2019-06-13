Horace gunning for fourth win

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) JAY BOMB has been threatening and will make a bold bid in this field. However, he might have to fight off (10) HEART STWINGS who, besides being a year younger, stayed on nicely on debut when second. He'll be the biggest danger to Jay Bomb.

(2) PEGGY CARTER finished over two lengths in front of (3) CAFTAN and should confirm.

(4) JUST MY LUCK can do better and should run a place.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) ALLMYLOVING finished a length ahead of (3) BEFORE THE DAWN last time but the latter was on debut and should improve enough to reverse the form.

(2) ALLYOUNEEDISLOVE showed good speed on debut and could get into the money.

(4) CELESTIAL FIRE should run a bold race and can place in this company.

(9) QUICK WIT gets Anton Marcus in the saddle. Watch the betting on the debutante.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) JET STORM finished two lengths in front of (2) FORT CAROL last time and needed it, however, the latter is having his peak run and could turn it around.

(9) ATOMIC BLONDE wasn't disgraced on debut and will come on.

(3) ZABARJAD races before this. Watch for improvement.

(12) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE showed inexperience on debut and will improve.

(10) BLUE FLUTE could make the frame.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(4) HORACE is bang in form and, despite a hike in weight, could make in four off the reel and remain unbeaten over this trip.

(3) WONDEROUS CLIMBER won't go down without a fight and won easily here. Can forecast with Horace.

(1) DROMEDARIS can never be ignored and could get into the action again.

(5) CONDOR GULCH appears a difficult ride but could resume winning ways.

(2) AMERICAN INDIAN races in his new surroundings.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) PRETTY BORDER has a hefty 62.5kg on her back but has performed well in recent feature races. She'll run a good race.

(3) PRETTY BALLERINA debuts for the hot Paul Peter yard and could get into the action.

(2) GOTTALOTTALUV has a chance if in the right frame of mind.

(6) ANGELIC APPEAL is capable but unpredictable nowadays.

(9) TEHUANO meets a lot stronger but has a low weight.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(5) LIVE IN LOVE found problems last time and should go close from a good draw.

(7) ITSMYDARLIN and (4) WESTERN DANCE finished together last time and meet again over the same distance.

(8) BIG MYTH was well beaten in the same race and shouldn't turn it around.

(15) ALL I GOT can improve.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) DALAI'S PROMISE has found true form and, despite giving weight to those who she beat last time, should confirm.

(1) WINTER WATCH should run another good race as well as (9) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT and (5) ULLA who shouldn't be far off.

(7) IMAGE AWARD won well after a rest and could go on while stable mate (6) THREE STARS could do better.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(5) SLEEPINSEATTLE is looking for his ninth victory and could get it in this field.

(6) IN THE GAME ran below form in his last two but finished ahead of (5) SLEEPINSEATTLE before that.

(7) PRINCE JORDAN hasn't been far off in his last two. He runs before this. Watch the form.

(9) KAPAMA looks to be coming right and must be respected.