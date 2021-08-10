Hosayliao, Zyrul’s loving it

Jockey Zyrul Nor Azman celebrating his first double of the year with $32 chance Loving Babe and $96 outsider Hosayliao on Sunday. He had five rides.

If not for racing behind closed doors due to Covid-19, the shouts of Hosayliao, a popular Hokkien expression when something good happens, would have erupted at Kranji track.

The $96 outsider with that moniker whitewashed his Class 5 Div 2 rivals by 21/4 lengths over the Polytrack 1,600m in Race 8.

It gave trainer Jason Ong his fifth double of the year and jockey Zyrul Nor Azman his first. The combination also took Race 6 with $32 chance Loving Babe in the Poly 1,200m event for the same class and division.

The double took Ong's season's tally to 16 winners and Zyrul's to four from 100 rides.

The New Zealand-trained Zyrul missed his first career treble when his mount, the Leslie Khoo-trained Yaya Papaya, beat all but the Donna Logan-trained and apprentice jockey Yusof Fadzli-ridden $98 outsider Champagne Finale by half a length in Race 7.

The 32-year-old Singaporean, who rode 29 winners in New Zealand before he came back, was hopeful of Loving Babe, but was a little surprised with Hosayliao's victory.

He felt that Loving Babe was working well and had a chance.

"I just rode him how he felt comfortable. I just asked of him at the straight and he gave me a lot, and I'm happy for that," he said. "But Hosayliao was a bit surprising because he drew the widest. At the start, I already used him up so much and he still couldn't get to the front.

"Towards the bend, I used him up a bit again to get a one-out one-back spot, so I was surprised he could still run that well."

The 3kg-claiming jockey has felt the effects of the pandemic, but is thankful for the support that he is receiving.

"It got harder to get rides, especially now that I have I turned senior this year," he said. "But, of course, I'm thankful that Jason gave me those rides on Sunday. Good horses are easier to win than the slow ones."