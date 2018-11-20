Hot King Prawn really good

Hot King Prawn (No. 7) winning the Group 2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Sprint, with jockey Joao Moreira astride at Sha Tin on Sunday.

A rampant new star and a returning older one combined in perfect harmony at Sha Tin on Sunday, as Hot King Prawn and Joao Moreira landed the Group 2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Sprint over 1,200m in dynamic all-the-way fashion.

Moreira, who left for Japan in July only to find his new career plans thwarted by a failed written test, was back at Sha Tin just 24 hours after being granted a six-month licence to return to Hong Kong as stable jockey to trainer John Size.

He took the leg-up on Hot King Prawn after an undistinguished start to the day - with no placings from his first six rides - but the Brazilian was all smiles again after Hot King Prawn took his record to nine wins from 10 attempts.

"It's such a pleasure to be back riding a horse like this for John," he said. "He was so fast out of the gate and when I asked him to go in the straight I was always confident that he could hold on."

Hot King Prawn's chances of holding on increased considerably by the fact that Moreira was able to secure the lead without using up as much energy as the early leaders in the previous two Group 2 contests on the card had to expend.

The free-wheeling grey put his nearest pursuer Ivictory in trouble as he stretched for home early in the home straight and opened up a lead of a couple of lengths soon after.

Mr Stunning and Karis Teetan found full stride in the final 150m, but Moreira had judged things perfectly on the winner, who hit the line with half a length to spare in 1min 08.59sec.

The winner's stablemate Beat The Clock stayed on willingly after a lengthy break to finish an honourable third, with Winner's Way in fourth.

But things didn't go well for the rest of the Size quintet, as Ivictory, Premiere and D B Pin filled the last three places.

Size hailed Hot King Prawn as "a very unusual horse" on his latest big win.

"He's made gradual improvement and keeps coming up with the goods," he said. "We keep turning him out but he helps himself both at home and at the races."

Size is well aware that Hot King Prawn's last two successes have come without too much pace pressure.