Hot Rodd bags six winners in two days

Kranji Gold (red cap) finishing first in a five-way finish in Race 4 at Kranji on Sunday.

Jockey Michael Rodd was in red-hot form over the last two days of racing at Kranji.

The Australian was unstoppable on Friday night, achieving a 100 per cent strike rate with a three-from-three - Libeccio, Tesoro Privado and Lonhro.

On Sunday, he kept up his good work with three more winners and two seconds from seven rides.

The six-winner haul has taken him to four winners behind reigning champion Vlad Duric, who rode three winners, in this season's premiership table with the score at 42-46. It was 36-43 before Friday.

" I really had good rides coming into this weekend, probably the best since I've been here," said Rodd. "So, it's just been they'd drawn well and I only had to get the chances to finish off."

On Sunday, Rodd won aboard Prince Alexander, Kranji Gold and Petite Voix. He was second on newcomer Attention and Bring Me Joy, who went down by a nose to Kranji's oldest galloper Cool Cat.

Rodd had kicked clear on $14 favourite Bring Me Joy and looked poised to score on the Leslie Khoo-trained class dropper in the Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,000m, but was a bit unlucky to be nabbed on the line.

On the other hand, Rodd considered himself lucky on Kranji Gold, who came up tops in a five-way finish in the Restricted Maiden (2) event over 1,600m.

Foresto hit the front in the mid-straight but was challenged by Kranji Gold and the$17 favouriteTheagenesogthasos.

Towards the end, Lim's Rhythm and Bebop also joined in the fray.

In an exciting finish, the five horses dived at the winning post, almost as one.

The photo-finish showed that Kranji Gold got the verdict by a nose from Theagenesogthasos, with a short head to Bebop. A head away came Foresto, who was just a neck in front of Lim's Rhythm.

"I thought I lasted. If I didn't, it would have been my fault," said Rodd.

"At the 200m, I pulled my whip through and had it up ready to go and, as I was going to strike him, I brought it back up when Vlad came and I lost it. He was wavering a little bit. He need one at the bump, so it was just a good effort."

The day's Stipendiary Stewards' Report mentioned that, near the 200m mark, Rodd's whip was struck out of his hand by Duric, the rider of Theagenesofthasos.

Rodd also credited trainer Cliff Brown for stepping Kranji Gold up to the mile. The Gold Stable-owned three-year-old by Hussonet out of Exalted Dream had only raced over 1,200m or 1,400m in eight earlier starts for two seconds and three thirds.

Said Brown: "Look, I think I made a big mistake. I pulled his pedigree up about 10 days ago and I thought he wants a mile and further, so I've been running him over the wrong trips for 12 months."

Two races earlier, Brown had also taken the other Restricted Maiden event but over 1,200m with the Barend Vorster-ridden Mo Almighty, who beat stablemate and newcomer , the Rodd-ridden Attention, by 31/2 lengths.

Being a two-year-old, Mo Almighty was handicapped at 50kg (Vorster rode 1/2kg over), while three-year-old Attention shouldered 57kg.

Rodd rode Mo Almighty to his debut fifth placing but could not make the weight on Sunday.

Brown was pleased with his winner and runner-up and credited Rodd for his good judgment on Mo Almighty's chances.

"He's a lovely horse. He's shown us he was very good in his first run with no luck and Michael got off and said they won't beat him next time and he was right," said Brown.

"The second horse is going to be a nice horse as well. Fantastic, we really rushed him because he's going to turn four next week and he'll improve mountains."