Hotshots set to cool their heels

Jockey Azzopardi on Siam Royal Orchid (No. 10) and apprentice Riduan on Gamely in Sunday's Race 2. Both riders will be suspended.

Just when they were beginning to make a name for themselves, jockey Joseph Azzopardi and apprentice Riduan Abu Bakar will have to put the brakes on their exploits as they serve out suspensions handed down by the racing stewards.

Perth jockey Azzopardi won't see action until after June 5, while Riduan will cool his heels until after the meeting on May 19.

In his latest instalment, Azzopardi was found guilty of foul riding while on Per Inpower in Race 3 on Sunday.

He had, for some distance passing the 1,000m, shifted his mount out to a point where it made heavy contact with Reddot Rising (S Noh) on a few occasions, forcing the horse out off its course near the 900m, subsequently resulting in that horse becoming very unbalanced.

"Foul riding", as defined by MRA Rules, is a deliberate or intentional act to interfere with the riding of another rider or horse in the race.

For that, the stewards suspended Azzopardi for one month.

It is to be served consecutively following the completion of his current suspension of two days, which will take effect after this Friday's meeting.

Azzopardi had picked up that two-day ban for careless riding on Nimble in Race 6 on Friday.

The Perth rider will, therefore, be out of the saddle through to June 5.

As for Riduan, he copped a two-day race ban for a careless ride on Gamely in Race 2 on Sunday. The horse ran second to Siam Royal Orchid.

Riduan had, near the 900m mark, allowed his mount to shift inwards when not sufficiently clear of Iron Giant. Benny Woodworth, who rode Iron Giant, had to check his mount.

The suspension will be served consecutively following the completion of a four-day ban for two other instances of careless riding.

Both sentences involved his ride on Effortless in Race 1 on Friday. He had, soon after the start, failed to straighten his mount and, as a result, Super Six had to be checked.

Then, when nearing the 400m mark, he allowed Effortless to shift outwards and Sun Spear (Harry Kasim) had to be checked.

In total, he will sit out the next six race days, after this Friday's meeting.

Also on the carpet was apprentice S Shafrizal. He pleaded guilty to careless riding while on Eagle Eye, who won Race 8 on Sunday.

He was suspended for three race days, but because he had been engaged to ride on Friday, his sentence will take effect from Saturday.