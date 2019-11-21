Hotshots Slam back in form

Hotshots Slam looks set to make a quick return to the winning list, judging by his impressive trial victory at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

The other trial victor, JK Formidable, is another horse to watch.

Ridden by jockey John Powell, Hotshots Slam flew the gates on the far side in the second of two trials but his stablemate Boom Shakalaka also jumped brilliantly on the inside with jockey Matthew Kellady astride to share the early lead.

Jockey Michael Rodd then allowed the Cliff Brown-trained Superlative to cruise up in between the Shane Baertschhiger-trained pair to make it a line of three.

Hotshots Slam and Boom Shakalaka broke away from Superlative turning for home. Hotshots Slam went wide, while his stablemate stuck to the fence.

The duo made it a two-horse affair and were not extended by their riders at any stage. Hotshots Slam produced more at the finish to win by half a length and clocked 1min 01.06sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

Nadeem Sapphire finished third under the guidance of Alysha Collett, 21/4 lengths behind.

Hotshots Slam showed promise first-up on June 21, leading all the way in a Restricted Maiden event over the Poly 1,100m in a smart 1:05.19.

He then finished third behind Inferno and Rocket Star in the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on turf, before finishing seventh in a Novice race last start on Aug 9.

The rest he had appears to have benefited him.

Boom Shakalaka shares the same record of a debut win, a second-up third and a last-start 13th, which came in the Aushorse race. He also seems to have enjoyed the break and is coming back to hand.

Take note of the two Baertschiger youngsters.

In the opening trial, the John O'Hara-trained JK Formidable was impressive in winning with Juan Paul van der Merwe atop.

After disputing the lead with Captain Bill, the one-time winner went on to win under his own steam in 1:01.82.

It was his second successive trial win, suggesting he is due for another success.