Howl stirs up the morning calm

With Sunday being a day of rest, and only tomorrow's programme left to whet the appetite, the training track at picturesque Kranji was a quiet place yesterday morning.

That was understandable, as preparation for the races had all been done and the runners for the eight-race programme were in their stalls - all primed and prepped for the work ahead.

Still, and while it is never a wasted morning to be out in the open, trackwatchers yearn for action and yesterday a couple of gallopers made their trip worthwhile.

Howl, a five-year-old, was one of those. And, for good measure, he really set the track on fire.

Ridden by Benny Woodworth, he was in a great galloping mood and, with little urging, he stopped the clock at 34.4sec for the 600m.

It was a fine way to wind up his preparation for his show in the opening event - a Kranji Stakes D (D2) sprint over the 1,200m.

Woodworth retains the mount tomorrow and, after that big show on Sunday when he booted home Entra Win and Time To Rock, he will be hoping the Daniel Meagher-trained galloper provides him with a race-to-race double.

Who knows? That's the way it could all turn out. After all, Howl is down where he can do some damage. Granted, his last three runs were far from inspiring and, if you are into numbers, he was beaten by a total of 13.3 lengths.

Let's just say his form tapered off. But there's a bright side and to find it, you have to go back to the last quarter of 2018.

It was in late October that we saw him run a blinder, beating Wild Bee by 1/2 length over the 1,200m. That day, when ridden by the Frenchman Olivier Placais, Howl clocked 1:09.95sec for the trip.

Pushed up to a career-high 59 rating points for his next start, he lost no marks when second to Jomo over a similar trip.

Howl is down to a rating of 54 and, over the 1,200m on the short course, the son of Showcasing could steal the chocolates with a front-running show.

Later in the programme, in Race 7, give some thought to Mighty Emperor when you're planning how to tackle that 2,000m Kranji Stakes C race.

From Ricardo Le Grange's yard, he was seen doing a spot of pacework ahead of tomorrow's assignment which will be his 50th appearance in a race. He looked in fine fettle.

A seven-time winner, Mighty Emperor has won races up to 1,800m but he shouldn't have problems navigating the 2,000m trip.

He could be an excellent candidate for those novelty bets.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED TOMORROW

RACE 1: Howl (B Woodworth) 34.4.

RACE 7: Mighty Emperor pace work.