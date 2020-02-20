Hwasong’s in the mix

Smoke And Mirrors (No. 11), one of the three runners from Lee Freedman's yard, will be running in Race 3 tomorrow.

It was only yesterday that we singled out the Open Maiden event as being a tasty one in tomorrow's eight-race programme.

We also pointed you in the direction of three runners - all from Lee Freedman's yard - and said they would help make it an exciting sprint.

They were Amore Amore, Smoke And Mirrors and Tobruk.

Well, and after taking note of yesterday morning's winding-down exercises on the training track, we're ready to toss one more into the mix.

The name's Hwasong. He is owned and trained by Stephen Gray and he looks more than capable of taking on and giving Freedman's trio a run for the money.

Hwasong took in the morning air yesterday and, like most of the others out there, he used the track as an exercise ring for his bit of cantering.

The verdict from trackwatchers was unanimous. Hwasong is in good order.

Then again, he had to be. After all, it was exactly a week ago that he ran a more-than-decent 1,000m trial, winning it in a time of 61.1sec.

Like Freedman's runners, Hwasong is one of the better ones in Race 3 tomorrow.

His two starts have already produced a third placing - and some money in the bank.

And, with the trial under his girth, he looks ready to run a bold race over the 1,400m long course - even if he does look disadvantaged with that outside draw.

John Powell, who rode him at his last start, sticks with him and that's a good sign.

It is often said that in horseracing, a winning formula must include the chemistry between horse and rider.

That seems present in this case as "JP" has been on Hwasong in both of his most recent trials and both times, Hwasong won.

Go, think about it.