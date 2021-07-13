I am a very lucky boy, said comeback jockey Rizuan Shafiq after steering the Mark Walker-trained Man Of Mystery to victory at Kranji on Saturday.

"I'm already so lucky I got a licence to ride in Singapore when racing in Malaysia has stopped, and the Covid-19 situation also seems to be getting worse there," he said.

"Then today, I won on a pick-up ride which was also a good chance. I'm so happy I got my first winner.

"I looked up to the skies after the line, hoping my late mother was watching - her birthday was on July 1.

"But the horse did everything by himself. I was just the jockey. Mark had the horse fit and ready."

The Kelantan-born Shafiq, a two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey and winner of the 2015 Longines Singapore Gold Cup on Cooptado, rode Man Of Mystery after four-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric was indisposed.

Without a Singapore Turf Club licence for 31/2 years, he was forced to ply his trade in New Zealand and Malaysia.

It was only recently that the Singapore Turf Club granted him a six-month licence from July 1. He had to serve the mandatory two-week quarantine before resuming riding at Kranji last Saturday week. He was unplaced in both rides.

The day did not start well for Shafiq last Saturday. He could not make the weight on Anpanman and was fined $200. The ride went to Saifudin Ismail.

He was then unplaced on Sweet Tapit in Race 2, but the impromptu call-up to replace Duric on Man Of Mystery turned his fortunes around.

Shafiq certainly gave Kranji a reminder why he has always been regarded as one of the best homegrown acts on the $20 chance in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 race over the Poly 1,000m.

It gave Shafiq his 195th Kranji winner. His win counter had halted since Supersonicsurprise on Nov 10, 2017.