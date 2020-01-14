The Iceman scores first-up for Logan

The Iceman beating the unlucky Trafalgar (in white) in Sunday's Maiden event over 1,400m.

The general belief is that when horses are transferred to other stables, it would take time for the new trainers to understand them and get results.

More so the non-performing ones.

But, in just five weeks after The Iceman joined her stable, Kiwi trainer Donna Logan managed to send the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned to greet the judge under her tutelage. Kudos, indeed.

Ridden by reigning champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok Wei Hoong, The Iceman snared the Maiden event over 1,400m.

Before Sunday, the New Zealand-bred raced nine times under trainer Michael Clements for a second and two thirds.

Gracious, as usual, Logan deflected the praise to Clements at the winner's circle, taking only the credit for continuing the good job begun with the Darci Brahma four-year-old.

The third-year Kranji trainer from Pukekohe is selling herself a little short in owning the feat of translating a seamless move into a first win for the horse.

She did her homework and was spot-on in her instructions to Kok in Sunday's race.

"We've watched his races and I thought he was more of a chaser than a leader," said Logan.

"This one has been with us for only five weeks, and I have to say he came to us in beautiful order from Michael Clements and Chopsy (assistant trainer Michael White). We just had to finish off the job.

"Mike is clearing up his stable for all the new horses coming through and we're happy to take these horses.

"We needed that win and finally we've got our first 2020 winner out of the way."

Eased back among the backmarkers from the start, The Iceman was never bustled up in the early stages with the ship steadied up by Titanium Force (CC Wong) ahead of Barbarian (Benny Woodworth).

But, once The Iceman was set in motion as he crept up along the inside rails to take the shortcut home, the complexion of the concluding stages soon became clear-cut.

Taking a gap on the outside of the weakening Barbarian, the $26 chance didn't stop rolling, going on to salute by a length from the unlucky Trafalgar (Vlad Duric).

Kept tight in a pocket by Barbarian, the Stephen Gray-trained galloper had to switch course more than once in search of a gap in the home straight.

When it finally came, the bird had flown. But the jury is out whether an uninterrupted run would have altered the results.

The winning time was 1min 23.9sec for the 1,400m on the Short Course B.

Kok, who is already on his sixth success for 2020, said the instructions were to let The Iceman find his own stride in the running.

"Donna told me to ride him where comfortable. I watched his past runs and I saw that he is best ridden quiet," said the bang-in-form rider.

"As he has a good turn of foot, I was not worried he was at the back of the field. At the 600m, I still had plenty in hand and he gave me a good feel when he went through the gap."