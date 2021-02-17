Igniting set to lead all the way

Matthew Poon, the rider of Igniting in the last race.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 WINS ALL has notched four consecutive top-three efforts. He looks the one to beat in this contest, with Zac Purton retaining the ride.

1 JUST NOT LISTENING steps back to Class 5. He'll relish the drop in grade.

10 DOLLAR REWARD is another who has been consistent all term. He gets his chance.

12 VECTOR is better than his record suggests.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

12 RED BRICK FIGHTER gets his chance with no weight on his back. He draws well and is capable of getting back on the winner's list.

7 NOBLE BOYZ is open to further improvement off the back of a solid debut fifth.

2 VICTORY IN HAND mixes his form but has plenty of ability.

5 EVERYONE'S VICTORY bears close watching on debut with Purton engaged.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

5 ARDENODE mixes his form but with the right run he is capable. He's yet to win but he does have the ability and has shown that it is only a matter of time before he breaks through.

11 FLYING MONKEY slots in light. He can figure with the right run.

3 AFTER ME does his best racing at the city circuit. He'll relish the drop in grade to Class 5 also.

2 DR PROACTIVE is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 PLIKCLONE brings excellent form into this contest as a two-time winner already this season. He's well weighted and shapes as the one to beat.

5 PEAK TO PEAK has shown considerable ability early on in his career. He gets his chance from the good gate.

2 HONEST WAY has the runs on the board and is always competitive in his spot.

10 GLADSOME RYDER turned his form around at his second start. He deserves respect.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 SAVAQUIN is looking for back-to-back wins. He's still on the up and the booking of Purton suggests that he is going to be hard to beat again.

3 GIFT OF LIFELINE gets his chance off the back of a fast-closing fifth.

9 SUNNY LAD is capable in his spot. He gets in light and has the services of the in-form Matthew Chadwick.

6 SMOOTHIES can find the front from gate one. He'll look the winner at one stage.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

7 CHARITY FUN closed strongly on debut to finish a close-up fourth. He'll relish the rise in trip and is capable of breaking through.

2 ENRICHMENT rarely runs a bad race. He's consistent and needs only to offset the awkward draw to be a factor once again.

9 MURRAY'S PARTNERS is a four-time winner at the city circuit. He's worth including.

8 FLYING MIGHTY is another who will come from the rear. He can get into the placings.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 MALDIVES threw the last race away in the straight by hanging in. If he can atone for that wayward performance, then he will get his chance to return to the winner's list.

9 SHADOW BREAKER draws well and is a winner in this grade. He's starting to come to hand this term and is open to further improvement.

1 FAST PACE is looking for back-to-back wins. He remains in Class 4 which suits but he does however need to lug top-weight.

7 EL JEFE steps out for the in-form Dennis Yip yard. He's a chance in his spot.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 ALCARI has been consistent all term without winning. He closed off nicely last start and off that run he appears capable of testing this bunch.

1 SCORES OF FUN was a winner in this grade two starts ago and he should get his chance once again.

8 WHAT A LEGEND has held his condition since winning in Class 4 three starts ago. He shouldn't be too far away.

12 JAZZ STEED rates strongly with no weight on his back at the circuit where he does his best racing.

[RACE 9 (1,200M)

2 IGNITING can find the front and play catch me if you can. He's a speedy on-pace galloper who can return to the winner's list.

[5 WIND N GRASS rarely runs a bad race. He's returned to a competitive mark and get's Purton.

11 SIMPLY FLUKE is looking for back-to-back wins. He slots in light and shouldn't be discounted.

3 BABY has ability and should get his chance close to the speed.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB