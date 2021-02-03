Igniting stands out in the last

Vincent Ho should get an armchair ride on Bullish Glory in Race 3.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 HAPPY TIME can find the front and play catch me if you can. If allowed to lead he could prove difficult to run down.

12 MISSION SMART displayed plenty of ability last season and caught the eye in a recent trial on the dirt.

8 HAPPY PROFIT steps out for the in-form Danny Shum team. Zac Purton takes the reins and he bears close watching.

1 CHEERFUL LEADER makes the class drop. He's capable on his day.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 TOP MILITARY is hard to catch and in this grade he is more than capable. He deserves forgiveness after copping interference last time out. He's since trialled well.

2 CLASSIC POSH is doing everything right this term. Purton takes over from the good draw and he bears close watching.

1 BRIGHT KID makes the class drop. His last run in Class 4 produced a win.

12 FORTUNE HERO is next best with no weight on his back.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

6 BULLISH GLORY doesn't win out of turn but he has returned to a competitive mark. Strong booking of Vincent Ho commands respect.

7 EXALTATION is looking to snap two consecutive runner-up efforts. He has drawn well.

2 DYNAMIC EAGLE won well two starts ago and remains a chance to return another win.

3 CROWN AVENUE bears close watching with Purton atop.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 FORTUNE CARRIER gets the blinkers. He has ability and his most recent trial caught the eye.

1 TELECOM PUMA gets a handy seven-pound claim from apprentice Alfred Chan.

9 UNIVERSAL GO GO is looking for back-to-back wins. He remains in Class 4 which suits.

12 SUPREME PLUS is capable he must be respected. He is definitely one for those quartet bets.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

10 THUNDER STOMP mixes his form but he has found a suitable race and he is more than capable of winning off this mark, the lowest he has ever rated.

8 KING DRAGON is consistent and is unlucky to not already be a winner. Joao Moreira retains the ride.

4 MALDIVES is looking for back-to-back wins. Purton sticks aboard which suits.

2 BRAVE KING is next best.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

3 SHINING ACE is in a suitable contest and the booking of Moreira is a huge plus.

5 GRATEFUL HEART could not have been more impressive last start. He faces a stiff class rise but is working his way through the grades nicely.

7 MULTIMILLION is consistent in his spot and should run a big race.

1 EXPLOSIVE WITNESS has a powerful finish and was a top Group 3 winner last start. He commands respect.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

7 INCANTO PREPARED steps out for the in-form John Size stable. The smart son of Per Incanto is a three-time winner this season and, with even luck from the good gate, he is the one to beat.

4 GIFT OF LIFELINE has a powerful finish which he showed last start over this course and distance. He can win again.

2 KYRUS UNICORN has ability and does get the services of Purton. He bears close watching.

10 XIANG BAI QI is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 INNER FLAME gets the blinkers applied to recapture his brilliant best from last season. Chances are he rolls forward from gate four and, from there, plays catch me if you can.

10 HARRIER JET is nothing short of consistent with seven top-three efforts this season, including one win.

8 AURORA PEGASUS is capable but has only been mediocre of late. Still, the strong booking of championship-leading jockey Moreira commands respect.

4 ALCARI is next best off the back of a close-up runner-up effort last time out.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 IGNITING is looking for back-to-back wins. He was impressive last start and, from a good draw, he is more than capable of bagging another.

1 SCORES OF FUN rarely runs a bad race and only needs to offset the heavy weight to be a factor again.

6 CAPITAL STAR finished a close-up second on debut and it would not surprise to see him put in another strong performance.

5 HAPPY ALUMNI is next best and must be included in those exotic bets.

