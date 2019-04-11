I'm A Conqueror in fiery mood

I’m A Conqueror winning first-up by making all the running on Feb 3.

Smart all-the-way debut winner I'm A Conqueror has made tremendous progress, judging by his spirited gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.

Taken out by his winning partner Saifudin Ismail, the David Hill-trained four-year-old New Zealand-bred worked with plenty of zest on the right-handed Track 6.

The handsome gelding was not asked to do a lot but stretched out eagerly under his own steam over 600m in 37.2sec. When Saifudin eased his mount up, it seemed like the horse wanted more.

That was a good sign and it would put I'm A Conqueror in as a top chance in Sunday's Race 7, the $75,000 Novice event over 1,200m on the Polytrack.

With Saifudin suspended, the connections of the horse has engaged young and talented Australian jockey Ben Thompson for the ride. The horse has received an added boost with the gate 4 barrier draw.

Making his debut appearance on Feb 3, I'm A Conqueror was lightning fast at the jump and took up the running. He then coasted home by two lengths in the Open Maiden race over 1,200m in a relatively good first-up time of 1min 10.96sec.

In a trial on March 7, I'm A Conqueror caught the eye although he did not win it. He jumped swiftly as usual and led. But Saifudin kept him on a good hold. He was swamped late and eventually finished third, only a short head and a neck behind Yulong Fast Steed and Majestic Empress. H e could have won it if Saifudin let his mount go.

The good thing is Majestic Empress has franked the form by winning subsequently over 2,000m.

I'm A Conqueror was scratched from an earlier engagement, mainly because he was not eating well after that trial but has since bounced back great.

The switch from turf to Polytrack on Sunday is, however, a bit of a poser.

"We'll have to see how he goes on Sunday. Otherwise, the horse is in good form," said Hill's deputy trainer Jason Lim.

"It's a stronger field, but my horse has been training well and galloped well since his last start.

"His racing manners have also improved. He was unsettled in the beginning, but he's a lot better now. All's well with him."

Three of I'm A Conqueror's challengers also worked well yesterday morning.

Last-start winner Stardice was only restricted to do pace work by jockey Noh Senari but looked fit.

Mo Almighty sprinted nicely in 38.1, while Federation sizzled over 600m in 34.5. Federation had impressed in a trial last week, winning it in 60.55sec and beating his higher class stablemate Viviano by three parts of a length.

The trio will definitely give I'm A Conqueror a run for the money on Sunday.