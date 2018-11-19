I'm Incredible makes amends on turf

When Jomo won first-up on Oct 19, his trainer, Lee Freedman, thought I'm Incredible was hard to beat on debut, too.

But I'm Incredible could only finish fourth after going with the pace. Jomo went on to win again at his next start.

So, with the form franked, I'm Incredible was all the rage in the Open Maiden event over 1,200m in Race 4 at Kranji yesterday and he did not disappoint.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger and jockey John Powell had expected a much better run from I'm Incredible than his 7 ¼-length debut fourth on the Polytrack 1,000m but the decision to switch to turf did the trick.

Tracking up race-leader Hero King (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) from barrier rise, the Lope De Vega four-year-old, who was sent off the even-money favourite, looked all over the winner when Powell upped the ante on straightening.

Going through his gears a lot better than on debut, the chestnut gelding hit the front at the 300m mark before thwarting a late challenge from debutant Cru Bourgeois (Vlad Duric) rather comfortably.

Under hands-and-heels riding from Powell, I'm Incredible kept finding to score with half-a-length to spare on trainer Stephen Gray's newcomer.

Such was the dominance of the first two that the next best finished a gap of 3¾ lengths away, $112 outsider King Cobra (Craig Grylls).

The winning time was 1min 11.94sec.

"He showed a lot in his work and even worked quite well with Bold Thruster," said Baertschiger, referring to his recent Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes winner.

"He had his first run in a 1,000m race which was too sharp. I would have preferred something longer but that was the only option.

"Today, I put him on grass over 1,200m and he ran much better. On pedigree, he will get a mile to 1,800m.

"I might find another race for him before he goes for a break and I'll then bring him back next year."

Powell felt that the true I'm Incredible has come forward yesterday and, hopefully, for races to come.

"In his trackwork, he works like a Class 1 horse. We were probably misguided by that, as we were quite disappointed with his run first-up," said the Australian jockey, who completed a double for Baertschiger on $42 winner Red Symphony in Race 7 .

"I told Shane to put him on grass instead, and it's paid off. He will go further and we will add blinkers on as well."