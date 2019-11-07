I'm Incredible stylish in trackwork

If you must know, yes, he put in a workout which was incredible. Okay, that may seem a stretch.

But Dester Singapore Gold Cup candidate I'm Incredible was a picture of poise and power when taken out for his final bit of fast work before Sunday's $1 million Group 1 race.

Ridden by Vlad Duric and paced by stablemate Kruger (Matthew Kellady), I'm Incredible ran through the 600m in a stylish 37.6sec.

Thumbs up to the Shane Baertschiger camp which have kept him humming through a 2019 campaign which has seen him pick up five wins and a second.

What a finale it would be if he lands the big prize in just three days' time.

And, this is the thing. I'm Incredible can do it. He's in that special place where owners and trainers want their horses to be.

He's in the zone.

Then again, he has to be. Few horses can go out and put together five wins on the trot. You must be special and I'm Incredible is right up there with the best.

His win in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup some three weeks ago had all the trimmings.

He showed stamina. He showed guts. And, when it came down to that all-important final stride, he showed heart.

You can't ask for anything more from a racehorse.

Before we were graced with his presence, he raced as Miraculous Moment.

Well, it won't take a miracle to see him lift the Gold Cup. But, sure as ever, it'll be a moment to savour.

Also to make an appearance on the track were trainer Mark Walker's Cup candidates Elite Invincible and Sacred Croix.

JP van der Merwe was on Elite Invincible while Alysha Collett was aboard Sacred Croix when they ran the 600m in a swift 35.7sec.

Elite Invincible is the defending champion, having landed the "Dester" prize last November with jockey Benny Woodworth astride.

Sacred Croix is a precocious five-year-old, who played bridesmaid in both the Silver Bowl and The Stewards' Cup earlier in the year.

Elite Invincible is not without a chance of making it back-to-back Gold Cups.

As for Sacred Croix, he might still have to muscle up if he is to stand tall with the likes of I'm Incredible.

But, if you're looking for a roughie to toss into that "quartet", you might want to look his way.