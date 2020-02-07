I’m Incredible voted top horse

Trainer Shane Baertschiger ( left ) and Doha Stable's Desmond Ong with the Horse of the Year trophy won by their champion galloper I'm Incredible last night.

The 2019 Singapore racing season did not produce a real star that stood out to make it a one-horse affair for the champion galloper award but one horse certainly captured the imagination of most racegoers.

That horse is I'm Incredible, whose meteoric rise from a Kranji Stakes D winner at 55 rating points to win four more races consecutively, culminating in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup at 88 points in just over seven months, earned him the Horse of the Year title last night.

The glamour Racing Appreciation Awards 2019 event, which was held at popular nightspot Zouk in Clarke Quay, was attended by both local and international racing personalities and dignitaries.

A panel - comprising the Singapore Turf Club handicapping panel, its broadcasting teams and members of the media - also cast their votes for the different categories of last season's Kranji equine stars.

I'm Incredible, owned by Doha Stable, which is headed by Tampines Rovers Football Club chairman Desmond Ong, also won the Committee's Prize and Ultima El Dorado Classic, both Group 3 feature races.

Although he was beaten at his last start in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup, his consistency and versatility made him worthy of the prestigious title.

This award was opened to all nominees of the various categories.

I'm Incredible is trained by Shane Baertschiger.

Gold Cup winner Mr Clint was I'm Incredible's biggest challenger for the champion horse award. He picked up the Champion Stayer prize.

The other two nominees for this category were Group 1 Singapore Derby winner Sun Marshal and King Louis.

As expected, Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe winner Inferno was voted the champion two-year-old and Top Knight the top three-year-old for his wins in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic and Group 1 Singapore Guineas.

Both had only one challenger - Rocket Star and Bold Thruster respectively.

The Champion Miler award had the most nominees - six, including Group 1 Raffles Cup winner Makanani - and it went to Blizzard. Blizzard won the Group 3 Fortune Bowl and was runner-up in the invitational Group 1 Kranji Mile behind Hong Kong's Southern Legend.

What's New won the Champion Four-Year-Old title, beating four other "stars".