Imperial Falls is fit and fresh

While the attention is being grabbed by the race for honours in the Class 3 sprint where Pennywise, Elusive Emperor and Revolution - among others - will be vying for honours, take nothing away from the Class 4 Division 2 event over the 1,200m.

That's when Raheeb and Imperial Falls cross swords while looking over their shoulders for the likes of David's Star, My Gold and Red Claw.

In yesterday's paper, we singled out Raheeb as one of the star workers on Tuesday. That, after he ran the 600m in 37.1sec.

Well, we now know that Imperial Falls is up to the challenge. That, after he turned in a faultless gallop yesterday morning.

Taken out by Michael Rodd, Imperial Falls covered the 600m in 39.5sec. It was a fine piece of work from the five-year-old.

Still a maiden after eight starts, we reckon he will shed that tag in the not-too-distant future.

The question is, can he do it when returning to racing after a break of over six months?

Well, he wasn't a dud on debut when racing fresh. That day, when having his first Kranji outing, he did well to finish a smack-up sixth in what was a tight finish.

Just a length and a half separated him from the winner - and it must be said, he had a torrid trip, being held up for clear running at around the 450m mark.

In his subsequent seven starts, he missed making the board just twice. Last time out, on June 3, he again didn't have things go his way over the 1,400m. But he still managed to come from near last to finish second behind Little Big Man.

If any horse deserves to break the duck, it's Imperial Falls and, come Sunday, you can bet trainer Cliff Brown will have him turned out as right as a racehorse can be.

As mentioned, the Class 3 sprint is shaping up to be a really good one. We steered you towards Revolution after his work on Tuesday morning.

But yesterday, on the training track, we saw Pennywise and Elusive Emperor work up a storm.

With Barend Vorster doing the steering on Pennywise and apprentice T Krisna astride the latter, the pair matched strides over the 600m. They covered the trip in a sizzling 34.7sec.

It was like the Ricardo Le Grange stablemates were throwing down the gauntlet at Revolution.

Well, why not?

While Elusive Emperor is getting long in the tooth and has not won a race since December 2017, Pennywise is the one going places.

Still a three-year-old, Pennywise is a horse in a hurry. Owned by long-time Kranji supporter Bernard Kantor, he has been leaving them dead in the trials.

Indeed, since his last success in November, the chestnut has had three hit-outs at the trials - winning two of them rather emphatically.

A month ago, he beat Augustano when running the 1,000m in 59.78sec. Then, more recently, he beat Despacito by two lengths when humping 60kg.

Pennywise won't be in Class 3 for long. He's just too smart.