Imperial Falls is fit and fresh
Pennywise winds up his work with smart gallop on training track
While the attention is being grabbed by the race for honours in the Class 3 sprint where Pennywise, Elusive Emperor and Revolution - among others - will be vying for honours, take nothing away from the Class 4 Division 2 event over the 1,200m.
That's when Raheeb and Imperial Falls cross swords while looking over their shoulders for the likes of David's Star, My Gold and Red Claw.
In yesterday's paper, we singled out Raheeb as one of the star workers on Tuesday. That, after he ran the 600m in 37.1sec.
Well, we now know that Imperial Falls is up to the challenge. That, after he turned in a faultless gallop yesterday morning.
Taken out by Michael Rodd, Imperial Falls covered the 600m in 39.5sec. It was a fine piece of work from the five-year-old.
Still a maiden after eight starts, we reckon he will shed that tag in the not-too-distant future.
The question is, can he do it when returning to racing after a break of over six months?
Well, he wasn't a dud on debut when racing fresh. That day, when having his first Kranji outing, he did well to finish a smack-up sixth in what was a tight finish.
Just a length and a half separated him from the winner - and it must be said, he had a torrid trip, being held up for clear running at around the 450m mark.
In his subsequent seven starts, he missed making the board just twice. Last time out, on June 3, he again didn't have things go his way over the 1,400m. But he still managed to come from near last to finish second behind Little Big Man.
If any horse deserves to break the duck, it's Imperial Falls and, come Sunday, you can bet trainer Cliff Brown will have him turned out as right as a racehorse can be.
As mentioned, the Class 3 sprint is shaping up to be a really good one. We steered you towards Revolution after his work on Tuesday morning.
But yesterday, on the training track, we saw Pennywise and Elusive Emperor work up a storm.
With Barend Vorster doing the steering on Pennywise and apprentice T Krisna astride the latter, the pair matched strides over the 600m. They covered the trip in a sizzling 34.7sec.
It was like the Ricardo Le Grange stablemates were throwing down the gauntlet at Revolution.
Well, why not?
While Elusive Emperor is getting long in the tooth and has not won a race since December 2017, Pennywise is the one going places.
Still a three-year-old, Pennywise is a horse in a hurry. Owned by long-time Kranji supporter Bernard Kantor, he has been leaving them dead in the trials.
Indeed, since his last success in November, the chestnut has had three hit-outs at the trials - winning two of them rather emphatically.
A month ago, he beat Augustano when running the 1,000m in 59.78sec. Then, more recently, he beat Despacito by two lengths when humping 60kg.
Pennywise won't be in Class 3 for long. He's just too smart.
Guide to next Wednesday and Friday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON WEDNESDAY (FEB 6)
TUESDAY
SG3 - 1,400M:
Affleck (V Duric) 37.2. Mr Clint * 35.5. Rafaello * (B Vorster) barrier/34.6. Nova Strike * (S Noh) barrier/35.2. King Louis * (N Juglall) 37.5. Blizzard * (D Moor) barrier/35.2. Chopin's Fantaisie * gallop/35.8. Circuit Mission (B Thompson) 37.3.
WEDNESDAY: Elite Invincible canter/45.
TUESDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,200M:
Baffert * 36.1. Triple Trio * (Duric) barrier/35.2. My Horse 35.8. Miss Dusty * (M Rodd) 42.6. Bengal Lancer * 37.4. Fulife King * (B Woodworth) canter/43. Makkem Lad * (Juglall) 38.2. Ironside * (Juglall) 37.9. Star Emperor * 37. Turf Princess (Merve) 37.6. Made In China * 35.7. Pusaka (I Amirul) barrier/36. Elise 43.5.
WEDNESDAY: Prince Pegasus (G Boss) canter/42.1.
TUESDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,000M:
Elite Power (G Boss) canter/44.2. Nova Vocal (Rodd) barrier/35.2. Jomo (Moor) * 35.3. The Big Easy * 34.8. Julius Caesar 37.7. Whistling Win 38.6. Petite Voix (Rodd) 38.1. River Golden 35.8. Imperium gallop/35.8.
WEDNESDAY: Super Denman (T Krisna) 36.7.
TUESDAY
CLASS 4 - 1,700M:
Lucky Tiger (Moor) canter/35.8. Mettlesome (Boss) barrier/35.8.
TUESDAY
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M:
Sun Ace 37.8. The Capital (R Iskandar) barrier/35.8. Astrojet (Shafrizal) barrier/36.8. Gold Star * (Rodd) 36.1.
Dixieland Rock canter/37.2.
WEDNESDAY: Lim's Reform (T See) canter/40.7.
TUESDAY
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M:
Magnificent Gold 37.4. Pentagon * canter/37.1. Centenary Diamond (Rodd) barrier/36.3. Thunder Dragon canter/37.1. Irving Lipschitz (Moor) barrier/37.9.
WEDNESDAY: Gain Eclipse/pace work. Silver Sky (Saifudin)/pace work.
TUESDAY
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,400M:
Heart Of Courage canter/42.6. Majestic (Y Salim) 39.7. King Warrior (Boss) barrier/36.3.
WEDNESDAY: Pegasus Junior 41.2. Yulong Fire 40.2.
TUESDAY
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M:
Smart Success * (Juglall) canter/41.1.
Cognitive Intact 43.3. My Win 41.4. Tigress 37.4.
WEDNESDAY: Calvados (Woodworth) canter/43.9. Accumulation (Duric) 45.3.
TUESDAY
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M:
Sothistheone 40.9. Legendary Era 38.3. Super Win 35.3. Always Innocent (Thompson) barrier/35.8. Black Orchid 37.4. Pavarotti 37.3. Super Ray * (Boss) barrier/36.5. Bangkok Girl (Moor) 42.2.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY (FEB 8)
TUESDAY
KRANJI STAKES B - 1,600M:
Blue Swede (M Kellady) 39.4. Mighty Emperor (Vorster) 37.3. On Electric Avenue (J Powell) 38.4.
WEDNESDAY: Kirks Ryker (B Vorster) 38.
TUESDAY
KRANJI STAKES B - 1,200M:
Webster 44.8. Kingsman * canter/42.4.
Silkino * 35.7. Biraz 42.8.
WEDNESDAY: Dee Dee D'Or 37.6. Zac Ace 37.6.
TUESDAY
CLASS 4 - 1,600M:
Lim's Mighty/pace work.
WEDNESDAY: Allegro * (G Boss) 38.8. Little Master 36.9.
TUESDAY
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M:
Country Boss 38.1. Bartimaeus 35.8. Elite Saint (Rodd) barrier/36.6. Rise/gallop. Crouching Sun 37.2. Libeccio (I Amirul) barrier/36.3. Secret Squirrel barrier/36.
WEDNESDAY: Why Not (CS Chin) 45.7. Taichi Belt 36.8.
TUESDAY
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M:
Star Empire * (S John) 40.6. Montaigne * (Woodworth) 38.6. Foresto 36.3. Mystic Pride barrier/37.2. Super Posh/pace work. King Zoustar (Thompson) 38.
WEDNESDAY: One Kinabalu 36.5. Jumpin Jack * (Vorster) 37.6.
TUESDAY
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,400M:
My Friends (Z Zuriman) 36.3. Sacred Don * 37. * Kokoni 37.4. Cai Poh Wang 37.4. Roan Ranger 35.3. Elite Tripleeight (Iskandar) 37.3. Tiger Force canter/40.
WEDNESDAY: Alamosa Express (S Noh) 36.1.
TUESDAY
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,200M:
Everybody Happy/pace work. Golden Mile 38.4. Rocket Fighter 37.6. Pacific Mystical 37.6.
WEDNESDAY: Smart Investment (Duric) 40.6. Our Showcase 38.4. Eddie Gray 36.1.
TUESDAY
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:
Orient Express (Noh) 41.4. Well Deserved (Thompson) barrier/35.6. Salvador 44.2.
Macho Man 38.4. Cloud Shadow (Yusoff) barrier/37.8. JK Flash 39.7. Leo (Woodworth) 38.1. Lucky Enough (Moor) 38.9. Standout 37.3. Extra Win (Thompson) barrier/37.2. Over De Top 35.5.
Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Lim's Dream
RACE 5: D'Great Boss
RACE 6: Bohemian, Phidias
RACE 7: Gold Reward, Justice Smart
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Lucky Enough, Flash The Flag
RACE 4: JK Flash
RACE 5: Why Not
RACE 6: Perfect Commando
RACE 8: Crouching Sun
RACE 9: Viola Da Terra, Justice Light
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now