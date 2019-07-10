Implement looks good to go

Still a maiden at Kranji - but with almost $20,000 in the bank - Lucky Stable does seem to have a forward-looking one in Implement.

Down to have his sixth race start in the "Novice" on Friday's standalone meeting, Implement was put through his paces on the training track yesterday morning and came away with flying colours.

Kept well in check, he ran the 600m in 40.1sec. No bluster, no blather.

By that highly respected sire Holy Roman Empire, Implement certainly knows what's it like to win a race.

That, he did in August last year when, as a three-year-old, he won a race over 1,500m in Ireland.

Having arrived in Singapore last December, his five starts so far have produced a second, a third and a fourth.

His fan club would have taken root when he ran second in a Class 4 race over the mile in May.

John Powell was on the reins that day and they went down by half a length to Supernova.

The Kranji faithful, always on the lookout for a good thing to help line their pockets, took to Implement in his last start on June 28.

They backed him down to second pick and, while he did seem a possibility at the 300m mark, he ran out of steam and had to be content with finishing fourth.

That was over 1,700m. He drops back in trip on Friday, when he is down to run 1,400m. He is in form. That much we know. So, expect him to put in a bold effort.

Another one from the Lee Freedman yard also put in a solid show on the training track.

Two-time winner Foresto had Michael Rodd in the saddle when he gobbled up the 600m in 38.8sec.

Wise to the ways of racing, having had 23 starts since appearing on the scene in July 2017, Foresto is better than his "resume" seems to suggest.

He needed a year before putting his first win on the board.

That was in last July but, on the way to that maiden success, he did pick up cheques for finishing second on three occasions and twice for taking third.

That said, his last two runs were "flat".

Both times saw him finish in midfield and more than five lengths behind the winning horse.

But, while he disappointed both times, his win in April over 1,700m on the Polytrack was awe-inspiring.

Ridden by Simon Kok, he jumped from gate 9 and, after being bumped just after the start, Foresto was obliged to race wide for most of the trip.

Indeed, it took him a while to "warm up" but, once he got going at the 300m mark, all that the others saw was a blur of blue as Foresto - in the colours of the King Power Stable - swept past them to win going away.

The official winning margin was 4½ lengths. It could easily have been half a dozen.

Freedman has found a winnable sort of race for his four-year-old.

He should be one of those on your shortlist when you're doing your homework ahead of Friday night's nine races.