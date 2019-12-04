Improved Proclaimer is primed for a maiden win

RACE 1 (900M)

(6) SPECIAL AURA gets the services of Richard Fourie and that's a positive indication.

(3) MIFID TWO is a young filly and makes most appeal on pedigree and riding arrangements.

(2) FAVORITA and (1) DAD'S CATCH are others to take note of.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(9) SPEED OF NIGHT has pleased in both starts but may have needed his last run after a rest, so is open to any amount improvement.

(8) PARKTOWN are bred to do better over the extra, so expected to fight out the finish.

(6) FINAL APPEAL is held on the form of his debut by the selection but will be wiser to the task and could get closer.

(4) DOUBLE CHARGE is another likely to improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) PROCLAIMER has improved with each start and finished ahead of several of these rivals over the course and distance last time. With further progress expected, she should confirm superiority and could shed her maiden tag.

(5) REEF KNOT is getting with experience too and should be competitive.

(1) OVER THE WAY has another money chance.

(3) FOXY LADY, (6) WHISKY TANGO and (7) SNOWDROPS can also earn.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) O SOLE MIO and (3) HALLIBERRY are due for maiden wins and have the form to play prominent roles but are worth opposing from wide starting berths.

(4) ROCAMADOUR is improving and, with further progress expected should be involved, although the same could be said of stable companion (6) CAMINO PALMIERO, who runs as if this trip will suit.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) ANSE LAZIO gives away plenty but stays well and has scope to improve,so could be up to the task.

(4) MIRACULOUSLY OURS is open to improvement too and is bred to get the trip, so could pose a threat.

(6) WINTER SHADOW and (3) EARL OF WARWICK are better than their recent efforts suggest.

(7) MELIORA and (10) TROOP THE COLOUR warrant some respect over this distance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BAYBERRY caught the eye on his seasonal reappearance when running on well over shorter. Could underline his Guineas credentials with the step up to this trip likely to suit.

(3) STANLEY is well bred and, on form, he must be closely monitored.

(4) WINTER OVER can earn, while (6) CAPTAIN TURK has more to do.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(11) TRACES caught the eye when returning to form in a Group 2 last time. He was well backed on that occasion. On these terms, he should reverse the form of an earlier meeting with consistent (1) MACHIAVELLI, who should give a good account.

(4) AGENT OF FORTUNE could make amends after a disappointing last start with blinkers refitted.

(6) GENERAL FRANCO will be competitive this distance. Watch how the betting goes.