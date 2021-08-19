Incredible trek set to continue

He's one of the lucky ones. Now retired as a racehorse, I'm Incredible will probably continue on his equestrian journey as a dressage horse - and maybe even as a showjumper.

His new home will be the stables at the Singapore Polo Club, where he will be cared for and exercised by his new owner, Priya Selvam.

Herself a former national showjumper, Selvam said she "fell in love" with I'm Incredible the moment she saw his picture in a Facebook post featuring retired racehorses looking for new homes.

She had absolutely no idea that the horse she was going to acquire was the 2019 Horse Of The Year and the winner of some prestigious races at Kranji.

The next step was to visit I'm Incredible who was still stabled at the Kranji yard of his former trainer, Shane Baertschiger.

So, together with her sister Dr Roshni Selvam - a former veterinary surgeon at the Singapore Turf Club - they went for "a viewing". The moment she set eyes on the handsome racer, the deal was sealed.

Because I'm Incredible's last race was only a couple of months old, there was still that racing fire in his belly but, outwardly, he radiated a majestic calm.

"When they first saw him, Roshni and her sister couldn't believe how quiet he was. I'm Incredible has always been a very quiet horse - the perfect candidate for a second career in dressage," said Baertschiger.

"He was one of the best horses I trained, he's so genuine. From Kranji Stakes D, he went on to win three Group races, including the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

"Unfortunately, his form nosedived after the running of the Singapore Gold Cup (2019). He wasn't the same horse and, after discussing with (owner) Desmond (Ong), we decided to retire him.

"There were some offers from Malaysia, but we preferred he was rehomed here in Singapore. He couldn't be in better hands."