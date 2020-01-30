Indy Go will lead them home over the mile

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) GOLD LIGHTNING comes off a rest and, on earlier form, should be in the shake-up.

(5) DUKE'S GAME did well last time and should be thereabouts.

(11) APOLLO ROBBINS wasn't disgraced on debut and should relish the longer trip.

(7) INCANTATION, (2) VERDI and (6) BLUE FLUTE have shown erratic form but cannot be ruled out.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) YESSIRICANBOOGIE was given a break after disappointing and, if well after a break, could get the stable off to a good start in Gauteng.

(8) SEEMYVISION ran below form last time and should be given another chance.

(6) MADAME PATRICE should hold (5) GLOWTORIA and (7) RAINBOW HAZE but they shouldn't be far behind.

(3) SUMMER AFTERNOON stumbled badly last time and should do a lot better.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(2) PEACEONTHEROCKS was runner-up in her last two starts and should make a bold bid to open her account here.

(1) MALVERN appears one paced and the extra trip will suit her.

(12) SERENITY improved over this trip after a rest and the same route has been followed.

(4) FLUORESCENT disappointed last time but should do better.

(3) BLESSED RAIN can place.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(2) GOLDEN BELLE and (3) LADY OF STEEL race before this and their well-being must be noted.

(1) GREEN TOP is back over a preferred distance and S'manga Khumalo is back aboard.

(6) RIO'S WINTER had no problem with the extra trip and shouldn't be far off.

(4) ISLE DE FRANCE, (7) SEKHMET and (8) GALLIC PRINCESS could earn.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(8) INDY GO will be at peak fitness and could carry bottom weight to victory.

(7) NORDIC REBEL could go in again provided he doesn't give too much start.

(6) FLASH BURN should be ready to give a good account as a gelding.

(3) BIEN VENUE is unbeaten over this course and trip and is looking to make it a hat-trick.

(4) THE RISING LEGEND, (5) CULTURE TRIP and (2) FINCHATTON could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) WAQAAS is holding form but was behind (2) PERFACT and (8) CAPETOWN AFFAIR. He should turn it around with them both but (4) MAMBO SYMPHONY should be cherry-ripe and could continue the role.

(6) MATLOOB needed his last run and could resume winning ways. Can be tossed into the exotic bets.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) NIMCHA is running well and holds a few runners on recent collateral form.

(6) ROCKY PATH, (3) AT HAND and (10) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN can never be ignored for money.

(8) BANHA BRIDGE is still maturing and has plenty more to offer.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(10) FISTS OF FIRE showed up well on debut after blowing the start. Jockey Gavin Lerena retains the ride and that's a plus.

(3) BELSHAZZAR ran a good race last time out.

(4) OPENING GAMBIT is back after a rest and sports blinkers now. He can pop up with the gear.

(2) WHARRA WHARRA shows good early speed and should be thereabouts.

(1) MINISTER WITHOUT has ability but could need it.

(6) IRON MIKE could place and must be included in those novelty bets.