Inferno blazes the trail

On his explosive finish in the straight to score first-up, it looks like trainer Cliff Brown has unearthed a very promising juvenile in Inferno.

With jockey Michael Rodd donning the famous Debt Collector's colours of Barree Stable, Inferno lacked early pace but certainly made up for it with a powerhouse finish in the $75,000 Magic Millions 2YOs In Training Sale Stakes over 1,200m at Kranji yesterday.

The bay Australian-bred gelding had only one horse behind him, King's Landing, racing to the midway stage in the fourth leg of the Singapore Golden Horseshoe Series for two-year-olds.

Woman trainer Leticia Dragon's trial-winning newcomer Beer Garden led from Beauty Diva. The favourite Rocket Star was in midfield.

Beer Garden led into the straight from Beauty Diva. But Inferno, himself a trial winner, had loomed up menacingly wide out. In a trice, the strapping gelding shot to the front.

Although he drifted in towards the rail, he had the race won a long way out. Rocket Star, who was extricated to the outside, finished strongly for second, two lengths away.

Brown, who had joked that he was the worst trainer in the world of two-year-olds, was undecided on whether if Inferno would proceed to the final leg of the series - the $250,000 Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m, on July 19.

He said it all depended on how his charge pulled up first.

Rodd was impressed with Inferno's emphatic victory.

"He's not your normal two-year-old. He's big and rangy, and I thought he has scope for the future, you know," he said.

"It's too early to jump, but what I am saying is, going on to the three-year-old season, you'll see a better horse."

The Australian jockey knew he had a good chance with a clear run. He also noted that there were a few hard-luck stories.

"I thought if he had an uniterrupted run today, he would run really well and that was the case. I got over three wide. There was a little bit of scrimmaging in front of me. He showed an amazing turn of foot," he said.

"It was good to see a horse to come from off the pace to do that - and that is not normal for a two-year-old to do."