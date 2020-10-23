Inferno can prove too hot in Lion City Cup

Inferno is Singapore's next big thing. Although drawn the widest, he has the class to win Sunday's Lion City Cup.

When the handicaps were released on Monday, it looked like Singapore's two exciting finds, Inferno and Mr Malek, stood out in Sunday's $400,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup.

But both did not have the luck of the draw at declaration time on Wednesday, drawing the widest (No. 16) and third-widest (No. 14) gates respectively in the 1,200m feature.

The other top hope, Grand Koonta, also drew badly, No. 15.

This seems to have made the race look more competitive, but you just cannot ignore class.

Despite his horrendous draw, I still think Inferno is hard to beat. Hailed as the next big thing, he is what every owner wants in a horse - all heart and super consistent.

From eight starts, the Barree Stable-owned four-year-old won seven, including a Group 1, two Group 2s and a Group 3.

His only "blemish" - if you can call that - was a second.

In his last two successes, we saw his powerful turn of foot when easily capturing the Group 2 Singapore Classic over 1,400m and the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m.

The thing is he keeps stepping it up. There is no telling how really good he is.

A wide barrier might not be a bad thing. After all, he drops back and turns on his Ferrari engine in the straight.

His biggest threat, Mr Malek, will be quicker to get up front and draw first blood. It is left to be seen if he can douse Inferno at the finish.