Inferno has settled well for HK Sprint

Inferno, Singapore's representative for the HK$22 million (S$3.78 million) Longines Hong Kong Sprint, has settled nicely after arriving last Friday.

Trainer Cliff Brown's Group 1 Singapore Guineas-Lion City Cup hero is one of three foreign horses taking on the strong home team in the International Group 1 feature over 1,200m at Sha Tin this Sunday.

The other two foreign raiders are from Japan - Danon Smash and Tower Of London.

Brown is already in Hong Kong to oversee the Barree Stable-owned champion's preparation. He has to serve a 24-hour quarantine there under the Covid-19 regulations.

"The horse travelled well," said Tony Lane, one of Brown's staff.

"By all accounts, he seems to have settled in very well. We'll see how he comes along in the next few days."