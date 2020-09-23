Inferno to join mile-high club

As was expected, the candidates for the Singapore Guineas were out in force, strutting their stuff on the training track in preparation for Saturday's Group 1 race.

And, again as expected, all attention was on the champ, Inferno. He had Vlad Duric in the saddle when he reeled off 600m in 38.9sec. No bother, no bluster. Just pure honest work.

However - and again, as expected - there were other good gallops. Like the ones put in by Strong N Powerful and King's Command. But the flame gets only brighter with Kranji's hotshot, Inferno.

If you're not in the racing game and haven't heard of Inferno, the numbers beside his name tell the story. It reads 1-1-1-1-2-1-1. Seven starts, six wins and a second.

It's an awesome resume and, to think, he's just a four-year-old - and already a superstar.

Well, Inferno ventures into new territory on Saturday. For the first time, he has to tackle the daunting mile. But don't let that put you off.

Going strictly on the way he has been finishing off his races, the trip is right up his alley.

Ditto Strong N Powerful. He looked a definite Guineas player when running off the 600m in 37sec. His trainer, Leticia Dragon, has worked meticulously to ensure her charge is in the form of his life.

Indeed, as a preview of sorts, he threw down the gauntlet with that run in the Singapore Classic. Though soundly beaten by Inferno, he was doing his best work over the concluding stages of the 1,400m race. The 1,600m shouldn't pose a problem.

As for King's Command, he had Ruan Maia doing the steering yesterday morning, when he covered the 600m in 37.6sec.

With just four starts at Kranji, he is in the process of building a fan base. With a good showing in the $400,000 feature, his popularity could grow.

Last time out, King's Command came from no-man's land to power home for a nice win over the 1,400m. That was in Class 4 and he will have to up his game on Saturday. However, with natural progression, he could be up to the task.

One who won't need to "up his game" is Mr Malek. Fresh off a smart win just two Saturdays ago, he wasn't asked to go against the clock yesterday morning.

Instead, with A'Isisuhairi Kasim on the reins, he did a spot of cantering, before returning to his stall in Lee Freedman's yard.

He's got all the credentials and the Guineas looks well within his reach.

With a field of 10 entered for the Singapore Group 1 race, the cards are on the table. Watch for a grandstand finish between Inferno, Strong N Powerful, King's Command and Mr Malek.