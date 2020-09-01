Inferno now heads for Group 1 Singapore Guineas

Trainer Cliff Brown is now convinced Inferno can handle a bit of distance, after his smashing victory in Sunday's $250,000 Group 2 Singapore Classsic over 1,400m.

His rising star's previous six runs for five wins were all over 1,200m.

Brown, who was among those who raised some concerns over Inferno's stamina, was certainly more confident heading towards the $400,000 Singapore Guineas now. The Group 1 feature over 1,600m is on Sept 26.

"The Guineas is the plan for him next. I won't change a thing in his training, this horse is getting better and better," said the Australian handler.

"That was probably his best win so far, and it's all thanks to Chris Bock (racing manager) who bought him. You know, a lot goes into it, and Chris is such a great judge of young horses.

"He can spend $20,000 on a horse who will become very good, just like he can do it for a $150,000 horse. It's remarkable.I can't do that. My attention span is too low."

Brown called it "an exciting win".

"He travelled beautifully throughout and that was a 10-out-of-10 ride from Vlad (Duric)," he said.

"I just told him not to move before the bend, and things worked out perfectly.

Duric, for one, was super-focused on only one mantra when he was given the leg-up on a horse he rode only for the first time at his last start, when triumphant in a Class 3 race over 1,200m on Aug 8.

"I just wanted him to get cover and switch off," said the Australian.

"I wasn't really worried by the 1,400m. He was fresh first-up and I was more worried he would overrace again today.

"I just wanted him to settle, as it was his first time over 1,400m, and he did. He was relaxed the whole way through. He was dominant and he's going towards the mile now."