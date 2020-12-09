Racing

Inferno out of Hong Kong Sprint

Singapore's Inferno has been scratched from Sunday's HK$22 million (S$4 million) Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m at Sha Tin.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club said that its stewards were advised yesterday that a veterinary inspection of trainer Cliff Brown's Group 1 Singapore Guineas-Lion City Cup hero yesterday afternoon found the horse to be lame in the left front leg.

Brown has advised the club that he wishes to withdraw his charge from the International Group 1 race.

Veterinary examinations of the other Hong Kong and International horses entered for the four Longines Hong Kong International Races have found them to be suitable to race.

