Inferno rages in second start in Australia

In only his second start after relocating to Australia, former Singapore sensation Inferno captured the A$300,000 Group 2 McEwen Stakes over 1,000m at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

Renamed The Inferno, the 5-1 chance owned by Barree Stable's Glenn Whittenbury beat the 6-4 favourite Portland Sky easily. The five-year-old was ridden by Damian Lane.

In nine starts at Kranji, Inferno won eight times and was second once. Five of his wins were at Group level, including last year's Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m.

He finished sixth in his debut in the Listed Regal Roller Stakes over 1,200m at Caulfield on Aug 14.

Former Kranji-based Cliff Brown, who brought the horse back when he returned to Australia earlier in the year, said: "I think he's the best horse I have trained. He can quicken better than anything. I think he could be an Everest horse. I think after today I want to wait and see."

The A$15 million The Everest is on Oct 16. The Inferno is the $34 chance in ante-post markets.

Another former Kranji great, last year's Group 1 Kranji Mile winner Aramaayo, ran second behind the favourite Zaaki in the A$200,000 Group 2 Tramway Stakes 1,400m at Royal Randwick on Saturday. He has reverted to his original Australian name, Aramayo.