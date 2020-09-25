Inferno should prove too hot in Singapore Guineas

Inferno looks a shoo-in with his impeccable form in tomorrow's $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m in Race 12 at Kranji.

Can he win it? You bet.

Unless you're a brave one or a champion for the underdogs, you will never look beyond trainer Cliff Brown's next big thing in the 1,600m feature for three-year-olds - but run by Southern Hemisphere-bred four-year-olds, following the postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was originally slotted for July 26 as the final leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge. Southern Hemisphere-bred horses celebrate their birthdays on Aug 1, while the Northern Hemisphere-bred horses turn a year older on Jan 1.

There is only one Northern Hemisphere-bred runner in tomorrow's field of nine, the American-bred You Qian Zhuan, who is still a three-year-old.

Back to Inferno, the Barree Stable-owned Australian-bred is truly a champion in the making with his impeccable record and star quality.

From seven starts, he won six impressively, including two in Group 2 and one in Group 3. He was second in his other race after a short break.

Like Brown and Barree's former Horse of the Year Debt Collector, Inferno possesses no early pace but a fantastic finish.

At his last start on Aug 30, he was merely toying with his rivals in the second leg of the series - the $250,000 Group 2 Singapore Classic over 1,400m.

Slightly worse than midfield early, he turned on the horsepower in the straight to hit the front earlier than expected.

Although it will be his first 1,600m test tomorrow, he should relish the extra 200m on the way he rounds up his races.

His task is now made easier with the withdrawal of his main threat, Mr Malek.