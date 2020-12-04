Infinite Wisdom better chance on turf

Racing

Infinite Wisdom leading all the way first-up with top apprentice Simon Kok up on Aug 30.TNP FILE PHOTO
Like Ablest Ascend, the return to the turf track could be what debut winner Infinite Wisdom is looking.

The Stephen Gray-trained chestnut Australian-bred is one of the top threats to Ablest Ascend in tomorrow's Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on turf.

Infinite Wisdom won his debut on Aug 30 by leading all the way in a Restricted Maiden event over the 1,200m on the surface. But he ran fourth second-up on Sept 19, after hitting the front in a Novice race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Gray is banking on a return to turf for Infinite Wisdom to showcase his true ability tomorrow in the $125,000 feature.

"He doesn't go any good on the Polytrack. He ran fourth in a Novice race on Polytrack, I had no other choice as there are limited options," said Gray.

He added that top apprentice Simon Kok also felt Infinite Wisdom is a better horse on turf when he won on him , as he is "a big-striding horse".

