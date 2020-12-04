Infinite Wisdom better chance on turf

Infinite Wisdom leading all the way first-up with top apprentice Simon Kok up on Aug 30.

Like Ablest Ascend, the return to the turf track could be what debut winner Infinite Wisdom is looking.

The Stephen Gray-trained chestnut Australian-bred is one of the top threats to Ablest Ascend in tomorrow's Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on turf.

Infinite Wisdom won his debut on Aug 30 by leading all the way in a Restricted Maiden event over the 1,200m on the surface. But he ran fourth second-up on Sept 19, after hitting the front in a Novice race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Gray is banking on a return to turf for Infinite Wisdom to showcase his true ability tomorrow in the $125,000 feature.

"He doesn't go any good on the Polytrack. He ran fourth in a Novice race on Polytrack, I had no other choice as there are limited options," said Gray.

He added that top apprentice Simon Kok also felt Infinite Wisdom is a better horse on turf when he won on him , as he is "a big-striding horse".