Infinite Wisdom better chance on turf
Like Ablest Ascend, the return to the turf track could be what debut winner Infinite Wisdom is looking.
The Stephen Gray-trained chestnut Australian-bred is one of the top threats to Ablest Ascend in tomorrow's Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on turf.
Infinite Wisdom won his debut on Aug 30 by leading all the way in a Restricted Maiden event over the 1,200m on the surface. But he ran fourth second-up on Sept 19, after hitting the front in a Novice race over the Polytrack 1,200m.
Gray is banking on a return to turf for Infinite Wisdom to showcase his true ability tomorrow in the $125,000 feature.
"He doesn't go any good on the Polytrack. He ran fourth in a Novice race on Polytrack, I had no other choice as there are limited options," said Gray.
He added that top apprentice Simon Kok also felt Infinite Wisdom is a better horse on turf when he won on him , as he is "a big-striding horse".
