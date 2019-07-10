Informative could give you that winning start

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) INFORMATIVE brings form from the Highveld that looks hard to beat. He is speedy and honest but does try Scottsville today.

(5) ON THE BAYOU showed talent in his trial coming clear by more than seven lengths and could be anything.

(7) MR MINISTER has decent form but races after a layoff and may just need it.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) DOUBLE ESPRESSO and older horse (1) KRISHNIES JET have decent form and rate as fair chances, but it is (6) WINTER CHILL who could be the one. This colt was impressive in his barrier trial and may attract the betting support.

(3)CANDLE COVE can improve for a stable in good form.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(3) RAINBOW UNICORN, (2) CASTELLANO and (10) TRIP TO FREEDOM meet again and it could still go the former's way.

(2) CASTELLANO has improved over distance and could get closer but has drawn equally wide.

(10)TRIP TO FREEDOM receives weight and may prefer this track.

(4) ANIKA THE ANGEL is one of many that can prove dangerous.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(14) SHANGO was slow out and green on his local debut. It was still a decent effort and he could be on the up, so deserves respect even though having drawn wide over further.

(7) FAVOUR has drawn perfectly and if the track and trip doesn't come too soon he could land it.

(10) JALAPENO has fair form and makes the switch to turf.

(8) GIBRAL DE ROCHE can upset.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(3) WORLD CRUISE would be scoring an overdue maiden win were he to win. He has all the experience and more in his favour needed to win.

(1) WHAT A BLAST and (4) JUST PRIME both have shown some potential over shorter and could be anything if staying this marathon trip.

(9) JER has the potential to stay well and may prefer the turf she tries.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(8) BEFORE NOON was a bit unlucky not to win the first time he raced here, as he flew and was then not disgraced on the Greyville Poly.

(3) THRONG was finishing even faster in that last race but is back on turf - still one to respect.

(6) WALTERTHEPENNILESS jumped slow last time. He ran on in that stronger race and he was knocking hard early.

(10) DON PIERRO showed true form last.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) CELEBRATION ROCK last won with Anton Marcus in the saddle and he is back aboard. The gelding showed good pace on the Poly last time and he could be heading back to best.

(1) BLACKBURN ROC will be at a peak and is back over his peferred trip. Could get close.

(3) HARMONICA won well when tried with blinkers and can improve further.

(8) FIVES WILD and (6) DALLAS should be there too.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(10) INNOGEN is feature raced and may prefer racing down the straight. She has shown good pace and is still learning.

(14) WISHFUL GIRL LYNN can open her account. All her runs have been decent.

(12) RAMPANCY was beaten as favourite on debut. She should relish the longer trip.

(13) WINTER SUN is improving and has all the experience.