Inherit set for two from three

Inherit (No. 5, scoring impressively in his debut on Sept 8) should come up tops again in Race 7 tonight.

Inherit, one of champion trainer Mark Walker's bargain buys of expensive cast-offs from Sydney, looks set to secure his second win from just three starts at Kranji tonight.

Formerly trained by Chris Wallker, Inherit has shown that he is a horse with ability, one with a quick turn of foot.

Arriving with a win and three placings in Australia, the four-year-old gelding vindicated Walker's eye for horses when he scored a convincing victory first-up at Kranji on Sept 8.

That was over the Polytrack 1,200m and handsome bay gelding was timed to perfection by jockey Azhar Ismail.

Although he was beaten for early speed, Inherit improved nicely to stay behind four horses and he led the second batch under a good hold.

Azhar peeled his mount out to get a clear run shortly after straightening. Once he applied the persuader, Inherit responded and went past his rivals one by one to win by comfortably by 11/2 lengths in.

It's always nice to see a horse quickening when asked. It's a trait of a good horse.

Stepping out four weeks later, Inherit could only finish third behind the in-form Basilisk. But that was a good performance, considering he was running second-up over 1,400m.

With the dreaded second-run syndrome behind him, Inherit should bounce back in Race 7 tonight in the Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,400m.

What's more,Inherit has improved further. He looked spot-on during training.