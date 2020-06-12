Injured Brown yet to recover

Former Singapore-based Australian jockey Corey Brown's hope of resuming riding will be put on hold for some time.

The two-time Melbourne Cup-winning rider has not fully recovered from a fall suffered in the Queensland Derby last June.

The horrific fall left him with two plates and eight screws holding together his spine after fracturing his T7 vertebra, according to Racenet. He also suffered fractured ribs, a cracked sternum and punctured lung.

"I am still another six or eight months away, and that's on a good run. I am obviously really disappointed," said Brown.

"I got a little bit worked up in my mind that I would be in the hospital getting it all taken out in the next week or two but that's not to be."

He spent nearly four years at Kranji - from 2013 to 2016 - and booted home about 250 winners. His 17 feature-race wins included the 2014 Singapore Gold Cup and 2015 Singapore Derby on Quechua.