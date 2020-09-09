Innogen can break jinx

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) RAISEAHALLELUJAH is a well-bred first-timer jumping from a good draw.

(1) FERRARI ICE could prove to be the danger from draw one.

(4) OVER THE BAY has been gelded and warrants attention.

(10) MONTANA SKY is holding decent form.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(7) HIGHER PURPOSE is well bred. Will improve with racing and has Lyle Hewitson up.

(6) EL TORERO ran an improved race with blinkers second-up. Can improve further.

(9) TENACIOUS TIME showed good pace over this trip last time after being gelded.

(2) PATRONAGE can show from a decent draw.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) INNOGEN could be heading for that elusive maiden victory. She has all the experience.

(7) PURPLE MOON'S UP made a fair debut on the turf and is set to come on nicely.

(4) UMZINDUZI has a 4kg claim and jumps from a decent draw. Has improved.

(3) LAUREL LANE may relish the maiden company again.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(5) BETATHANTHEREST has been improving with each start. Has drawn decently.

(6) MOUNTED WARRIOR drew badly in a strong race last time. He can only improve.

(11) RADAMES is also doing well. Only has to overcome a wide draw.

(7) THE GAUL has run well on the Poly. Must be respected.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) LEGEND HAS IT may have it all sewn up on official merit ratings. She is improving.

(1) PINCH ME must be taken seriously from the best draw.

(3) MALLOW is bred to relish the longer trip.

(7) GIRL FROM IPANEMA must be considered for exotics on her latest form.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) VOICE OF REASON showed good promise in the West Cape but, interestingly, has had only three starts.

(4) JACKSON WELLS and (3) ON THE DOUBLE renew rivalry, with the latter better off at the weights.

(7) SONG OF THE FOREST keeps on surprising and should get the extra trip on pedigree.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(5) QUINTAY showed his true form last start and has obviously matured. He ran well in his Poly try earlier. Now at his peak.

(3) MOUNT ANDERSON is consistent. Seems a bit better than his last on the turf. He should be right there.

(9) RED SHIFT and, to a greater extent (11) QUICK STAR and (12) DRUNKEN SAILOR, have wide draws to negotiate. But all are capable in this handicap race.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(12) SOMEWHERE IN TIME deserves another chance with her 4kg apprentice claim. She was promising earlier.

(7) FUTURISTIC DAME showed up nicely on her Poly debut. Looks well-placed.

(1) ICE IMPERIAL could take full advantage of her good draw.

(3) PERSPICUOUS races fresh, so watch out.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) EXTRAVARGANT gets going a bit late but her rider knows her well now.

(8) BLUSH OF DAWN has a powerful finish and gave her male rivals a scare last time.

(11) FLASHY KAITRINA is going well. Must be included although up in class.

(6) LADY LEGEND is very useful and can take advantage with her 4kg claim.