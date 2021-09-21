Inquiry into High Voltage

High Voltage, who was third in Race 8 on Aug 22, has tested positive to oripavine and morphine, both banned under racing rules.

Trainer John O'Hara, who was advised of the analyst's report, exercised his right to have High Voltage's referee sample sent overseas for independent analysis.

The Singapore Turf Club's laboratory reported on Friday that a sample from High Voltage for analysis revealed the horse was clear of any prohibited substance. As such, the horse was cleared for racing.

An inquiry into the matter will be held at a date to be fixed.