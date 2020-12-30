Inside draw favours Immeasurable

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) SENESCENCE may have fitness concerns returning from a break but is unlikely to get a better opportunity to open her account. She needs only to overcome a wide draw to make a winning comeback.

(4) SO THEY SAY is drawn to adopt familiar front-running tactics and should be prominent for a long way.

(5) SHELTERING SKY and (11) ROHA disappointed last time but are capable of better performances and could make their presence felt.

(6) ABERDARE has also been disappointing but could give a better account in this company after a break.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) RETALLICK and (7) BELLA CHICA were heavily supported first time out and both ran accordingly. Thus, they should be respected. They ought to improve with the experience, but Belia Chica's filly's allowance and her rider's 4kg claim could prove telling.

(6) ARCTIC SKYLINE was ahead of that rival last start, earning her second stake cheque in as many starts. She is likely to give another competitive account. Riding arrangements, however, suggest market support for stablemate (5) WINTER WITH JO, who must be respected.

Fellow newcomers (1) FISHER KING and (4) WARRIOR CAPTAIN are also worth a market check.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

There was little between (1) BUTTERCUP and (3) GIN AND TONIC on debut over 800m. Both are likely to improve for that outing and Buttercup should confirm superiority over the extra 200m.

(4) HINDI PRINCESS was prominent in the betting ahead of her disappointing introduction. But she could prove better than that run suggests, so should not be ignored.

Pay careful attention to market support for any of the newcomers, especially the well-related (8) WHAT A MIRACLE, who is bred to be fast.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) IMMEASURABLE threatened to exit the maiden ranks, finishing close in both the Western Cape and on the Highveld, before a layoff. He may lack fitness but should be competitive from a favourable draw. He gets top jockey Lyle Hewitson.

(2) SHADOW CREEK and (3) OFFICER bounced back to form under similar conditions over the course and distance last time. Both should make their presence felt.

(5) MANTERIO was not far adrift of those rivals, staying on well from a long way back. The addition of blinkers could spark improvement.

(9) GRIMALDI is bred to be better than useful and market support for this Dynasty newcomer may pave the way to a winning debut.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

Several of these are carded to run earlier, so their participation could be in doubt.

(4) GLIDER PILOT and (9) DANCE CLASS are distance-suited and well-treated by conditions, so with their credentials should play leading roles, if taking their place in the line-up.

(5) AFRICAN ADVENTURE is a contender for top honours, whether those rivals feature or not. He is a progressive staying type with solid form and should be competitive, despite being out at the weights.

Already successful over this trip, both (8) TOP SHOT and (3) IMPERIAL RUBY are capable sorts who could also stake a claim.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

Trainer St John Gray has a strong hand and it is hard to assess the chances of his runners on riding arrangements.

(1) HOLY MAN is useful but has yet to make the frame in two starts off this mark since his last win. May need some respite from the handicapper.

Stablemate (9) AFTER HOURS fits a similar profile but could pose more of a threat reverting to a sprint.

(4) WRITTEN IN STONE has been acquitting himself competitively at this level and should give another bold account over a course and distance that suits.

Speedy (6) PHINDA MZALA is probably at his best over 1,000m with blinkers. His rider's 4kg claim will aid his cause over this trip and could get him across the line in front.

(7) CERTIFIABLE is not without a chance.

RACE 7 (1,160M)

(1) CHIMICHURI RUN sets a lofty standard and will take some beating. He finished second over the track and trip in a similar contest last time. Even with 62kg on his back, he is the joint best-weighted runner.

(2) MR FLOOD blotted his copybook in a feature when last seen, but is better than that and could bounce back.

However, a bigger threat is likely to come from the filly (4) TRUE TO LIFE, the only two-time winner over track and trip. She has come close in both starts this preparation. In her peak outing, she should fight out the finish on favourable weight terms.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

The well-bred (1) REUNION takes a big step up in class after dismissing maiden rivals on debut. But such was the manner and margin of his victory (over a subsequent winner) that he is best followed until beaten.

(2) BOLD JAZZ is likely to improve with the step-up in trip and should keep the selection honest in receipt of 5kg.

(3) FSQUADRON could get a look-in, too, if building on the improvement shown last time.

(4) HAVE A GO JO and (7) CITY BY THE SEA are probably better than their most recent outings suggest and could bounce back to earn a cheque.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(7) NARTJIE was beaten over the track and trip on handicap debut. He is up slightly in class with a handy weight to shoulder, so is likely to give another bold account of himself.

Fellow three-year-old (11) SHAH AKBAR is also unexposed. Despite the widest No. 11 gate, he is likely to improve with just 53kg to shoulder in his peak outing.

(3) SELL HIGH is distance-suited and holding form at this level, so warrants the utmost respect.

(1) FACT (blinkers on), the consistent (6) PROSPECTOR and capable (8) ATOMIC BLONDE are not without chances and could have roles to play.`